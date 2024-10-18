Juhi Chawla has been named the richest actress of Indian cinema with a net worth of Rs 4600 cr. She is only second to actor Shah Rukh Khan

Juhi Chawla

Listen to this article Super expensive assets owned by Bollywood's richest actress Juhi Chawla x 00:00

Juhi Chawla who started her film career in the 80s after winning the Miss India contest is the richest Bollywood actress today. Even though she didn't have a single hit in the last decade, she has surpassed the likes of reigning Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor in wealth with her smart business investments. As per the Hurun Rich List of 2024, her wealth is only second to that of her friend and business partner Shah Rukh Khan when it comes to the richest Indian actors.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the report in Hurun, Juhi Chalwa has a net worth of Rs 4600 crore ( ($580 million), which far higher than any of her contemporaries or juniors in the film industry. In the second spot after Juhi is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with a reported net worth of over $100 million (roughly ₹850 crore). Priyanka Chopra, courtesy of her brands, film production company, and Hollywood films, sits in the third spot with a wealth of Rs 650 crore.

Luxury items owned by Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta

A palatial home in Malabar hill

Juhi and Jay along with their kids live in the latter's family-owned apartment building which is located in Malabar Hill, one of Mumbai's poshest neighbourhoods. The family of four occupies two whole floors in the building. They own two more floors that house Mehta's art collection. On the 10th floor, they have a massive terrace that faces Marine Drive.

Family bungalow in Porbandar

Jay Mehta's ancestral home Hill Bungalow is located in Porbandar, Gujarat. The mansion has been redone by Channa Daswatte, a Sri Lankan interior designer.

Luxury cars

The couple also boast of a luxurious car collection. The most expensive car in their garage as of May this year is the Aston Martin Rapide which is worth Rs 3.3 crore. The couple also own a BMW 7 series priced at Rs 1.8 crore. The family also owns a Mercedes-Benz S Class worth Rs 1.7 crore, a Jaguar XJ worth Rs 1.2 crore, and a Porsche Cayenne, priced between Rs 1.36-2 crore, according to Cartoq and CarDekho.

KKR

Juhi and her husband along with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan co-own the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. They bought the team in 2007 for a whopping $75.09 million (approximately Rs 623 crore). According to Forbes, KKR is valued at $1.1 billion (approximately Rs 9,139 crore) as of 2022.