Horoscope today, April 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 12 April,2025 12:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 12.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
An expected message is received. Control compulsive habits (if any). Drink enough water during the day, but not overdoing it. 
Cosmic tip: Concentrate on work, investing focus and mental knowledge of the subject into it.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Loved ones continue being supportive of long working hours, but you need to make leisure time too. Some may learn a stress-busting technique..
Cosmic tip: Be well prepared to reach deadlines on time.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Several new projects to be dealt with ensures an extra busy time, but you enjoy it. Make time for lunch..
Cosmic tip: Be in control of reactions during a meeting with a potential new client.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Sometimes one tends to not follow intuition, calling it superstition, but time proves otherwise. A daily exercise routine hones concentration.
Cosmic tip: Make regular investments in this positive karmic cycle.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Maintaining a safe set of rules helps cope with  changes, which ultimately work out in your favour..
Cosmic tip: Just do your best as life goes on a different plane for a while.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A relative phones with news that brings a smile to your face. Learning something new is what Virgos enjoy a lot, so a new hobby is quite engaging..
Cosmic tip: Take life as it evolves.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A long-awaited and planned for trip abroad is now certain. Be understanding with someone younger..
Cosmic tip: Be aware when the time is right to talk about a situation you’ve kept to yourself.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Finances form a major focus this year; whether this is a raise in salary/making more investments. . 
Cosmic tip: Be especially careful when discussing an issue with your spouse/ partner.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A promotion is revealed for those who have been expecting it for almost three years. Singles enter the marriage dasha. .
Cosmic tip: Deal with a crisis at work promptly to save it from escalating..

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
By being appreciative, respecting and learning the value of money, you make well thought out choices. Considering a change of job is ill-timed..
Cosmic tip: Don’t spend time with disrespectful people.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
The next karmic cycle focuses on property matters and spending time with relatives living overseas..
Cosmic tip: Sit with eyes closed for a while, leaning on inner strength to find correct answers to an issue.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Familial bonds and leisure form the fulcrum of this karmic cycle of rebonding and having a good time..
Cosmic tip: Let go of the need to control. This also makes you feel lighter and free.

