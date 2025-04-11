All-rounder Washington Sundar attributes the success so far to skipper Shubman Gill’s leadership ability

Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (Pic: AFP)

The Gujarat Titans are on a high, literally. Midway through the IPL, they are on top of the table with eight points from five games thanks to four wins on the trot after losing their opening encounter to Punjab Kings at the start of the tournament. En route they have beaten Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

All-rounder Washington Sundar attributes the success so far to skipper Shubman Gill’s leadership ability. “It’s a very good start for us. The mood in the camp is great and positive, but we’ll definitely look to keep getting better. It’s also important for us to keep the momentum that we already have in hand going and the only way that can happen is by putting in the work every single day. Obviously, there have been some patterns and a rhythm that has worked for us this season already and we really need to understand and keep the same flow going and try and present it every single game,” Sundar told mid-day during an online interaction recently.

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill PIC/PTI

“Shubman’s captaincy has been very positive and attacking, trying to take wickets whenever possible. And that has definitely helped us to keep the opposition under 170 or 180 quite consistently so far. He understands how important it is to pick wickets and he has done that extremely well in terms of picking the right bowlers and also setting the right fields for us to be able to pick those wickets,” added Sundar, who has played just one match so far this season, scoring a crucial 49 in the seven-wicket away win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.