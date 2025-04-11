Breaking News
132 railway stations in Maharashtra to be revamped under Amrit Bharat scheme
Mumbai Police bust multi-state cyber fraud network, arrest six
Boat suffers damage amid rough sea conditions, 130 passengers evacuated
Explore history, temples on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj circuit tour train
Kurla bus tragedy: Court denies bail to accused BEST bus driver again
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Boat suffers damage amid rough sea conditions near Mumbai 130 passengers evacuated to safety

Boat suffers damage amid rough sea conditions near Mumbai, 130 passengers evacuated to safety

Updated on: 11 April,2025 11:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Around 5.30 pm, the fibre boat, operated by Ajanta Company, departed Gateway of India with 130 passengers on board.  When the boat was approximately 1 to 1.5 km away from Mandwa Jetty, strong sea winds caused a wave to hit the fibre boat, creating a hole and allowing water to enter in it

Boat suffers damage amid rough sea conditions near Mumbai, 130 passengers evacuated to safety

Speedboats were promptly dispatched to the location, and all 130 passengers were safely brought to shore at Mandwa Jetty.

Listen to this article
Boat suffers damage amid rough sea conditions near Mumbai, 130 passengers evacuated to safety
x
00:00

A major mishap was averted on Friday evening when a tourist boat carrying 130 passengers from Gateway of India, Mumbai, to Mandwa in Raigad district suffered damage owing to rough sea conditions. 


Around 5.30 pm, the fibre boat, operated by Ajanta Company, departed Gateway of India with 130 passengers on board. 


When the boat was approximately 1 to 1.5 km away from Mandwa Jetty, strong sea winds caused a wave to hit the fibre boat, creating a hole and allowing water to enter in it.


Upon noticing the situation, the passengers on board immediately called Mandwa Jetty for help. Speedboats were promptly dispatched to the location, and all 130 passengers were safely brought to shore at Mandwa Jetty.

The Ajanta Company’s passenger boat was also safely towed and brought ashore at Mandwa Jetty.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news gateway of india news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK