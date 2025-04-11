Around 5.30 pm, the fibre boat, operated by Ajanta Company, departed Gateway of India with 130 passengers on board. When the boat was approximately 1 to 1.5 km away from Mandwa Jetty, strong sea winds caused a wave to hit the fibre boat, creating a hole and allowing water to enter in it

A major mishap was averted on Friday evening when a tourist boat carrying 130 passengers from Gateway of India, Mumbai, to Mandwa in Raigad district suffered damage owing to rough sea conditions.

Around 5.30 pm, the fibre boat, operated by Ajanta Company, departed Gateway of India with 130 passengers on board.

When the boat was approximately 1 to 1.5 km away from Mandwa Jetty, strong sea winds caused a wave to hit the fibre boat, creating a hole and allowing water to enter in it.

Upon noticing the situation, the passengers on board immediately called Mandwa Jetty for help. Speedboats were promptly dispatched to the location, and all 130 passengers were safely brought to shore at Mandwa Jetty.

The Ajanta Company’s passenger boat was also safely towed and brought ashore at Mandwa Jetty.