De Niro will be honoured on May 13, marking 14 years after the two-time Oscar winner served as President of the Cannes jury in 2011

Robert De Niro. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Robert De Niro will be honoured with Palme d'Or at 2025 Cannes Film Festival x 00:00

Actor and film producer Robert De Niro will be honoured with an honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement at the opening ceremony of the 78th Festival de Cannes, the festival announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

De Niro will be honoured on May 13, marking 14 years after the two-time Oscar winner served as President of the Cannes jury in 2011.

De Niro has a long history at Cannes. In 1976, he participated in two films in the festival's official selection: Bernardo Bertolucci's 1900 and Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver, which won the Palme d'Or. In 1983, he began the festival with Scorsese's The King of Comedy, followed a year later by Sergio Leone's Once Upon a Time in America.

He returned in 1986 with Roland Joffe's The Mission, which became De Niro's second Palme d'Or winner. More recently, in 2023, he returned to the Croisette for Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

"I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes," De Niro said in a statement, "especially now when there's so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together -- storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends. It's like coming home," as per the outlet.

In addition to receiving the Honorary Palme d'Or during the opening ceremony, De Niro will participate in a masterclass for festival attendees on Wednesday, May 14, at the Debussy Theatre, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 13 to May 24, 2025.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever