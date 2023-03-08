'Meri feelings ko samjho', says Karan Johar as he wraps up Kashmir schedule of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

On Wednesday, calling it a wrap of his upcoming film, the 'Student of The Year' director posted a beautiful video from Kashmir featuring him and the stunning snow-clad mountains of Kashmir

(Pic courtesy: Karan Johar)

Ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar often keeps his followers hooked with his amazing BTS videos and pictures from his lavish movie sets.

Known for movies like, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kal Ho Na Ho', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' among several others, the popular Bollywood director is busy filming his much-awaited upcoming next, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Recently, Johar took the crew of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to Kashmir, where they shot for 10 days. On his 10-day Kashmir schedule, Johar was accompanied by lead actors of the movie, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

After successfully wrapping up the schedule in Kashmir, the director along with his crew is now back in the bay (Bombay/ Mumbai)!

"Meri performance pe mat jao,meri feelings ko samjho..

Bidding farewell to beautiful Kashmir! (sic)

This is Karan Johar signing off, with camera person @shaunagautam !", wrote Karan while captioning the delightful post.

Popular for her extravagant style, KJo looked dapper as he rocked an oversized silver winter jacket and topped it off with a black monkey cap.

Karan who is definitely in awe of Kashmir's heavenly landscape can be seen enjoying the picturesque view of the valley. He twirls slowly as he looks around at the mountains while the romantic song, 'Yeh Haseen Vadiyan' plays in the background.

Completely mesmerised by the stunning snow-capped mountains, KJo even gives a thumbs-up at the end of the video.

Talking about his upcoming project, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' was earlier set to release on April 28, 2023. However, the movie will now release on July 28th this year.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in pivotal roles.