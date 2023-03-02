Karan Johar goes in front of the camera while shooting his directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in Kashmir

Helmed by Johar 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles

Karan Johar. Pic/Instargram

Karan Johar and the team of his upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' are currently in Kashmir for the last schedule of the film. Recently, Karan found some tie while for the weather to clear up and siezed the opportunity for a photoshoot

Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared couple of picture of him posing for the DOP of the film in between shots. He is seen wearing statement eye-wear and oversized trendy jackets to save himself from the cold.

"The advantage of your DOP waiting for weather is that I get to pose for him," he captioned the click.

Helmed by Johar 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. The film marks the second collaboration between Ranveer and Alia and also the return of Karan as a director after 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016).

KJo recently announced the new release date of his film with a sweet message. He wrote, "They say 'sabr ka phal meetha hota hai', so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

Initially, the movie was supposed to release on the eve of Valentine's day this year.

But later the makers pushed the date to April. Karan posted a long caption back then, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.