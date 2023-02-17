Breaking News
Ranveer Singh to play with Marvel star Simu Liu, others at NBA all-star celebrity game 2023

Updated on: 17 February,2023 09:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to be a part of the star-studded roster for the NBA all-star celebrity game in Salt Lake City and will be seen playing alongside Marvel Star Simu Liu, comedian Hasan Minhaj, Latin global music icon and actor Nicky Jam among others

Pic Courtesy: IANS


Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to be a part of the star-studded roster for the NBA all-star celebrity game in Salt Lake City and will be seen playing alongside Marvel Star Simu Liu, comedian Hasan Minhaj, Latin global music icon and actor Nicky Jam among others. Among others who will join Ranveer for the game include five-time American Music Award winner Kane Brown, Grammy Award-winning recording artist 21 Savage, Grammy Award-winning recording artist & actress Janelle Monae, Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Cordae, actors Sinqua Walls and Everett Osborne.


Also Read: Ranveer Singh named NBA brand ambassador for India



Ranveer Singh has been the brand ambassador for NBA India since 2021. He participated in the 2022 celebrity game as well where he played alongside Machine Gun Kelly and rapper Quavo among others. Ranveer will be playing for the former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade's team. He is a huge fan of Wade and had a chance to meet and interact with him during the all-star weekend in Cleveland last year.


Also Read: Why Ricky Kej's Grammy-winning album deserves a listen

The other celebrities to be part of the NBA all-star roster are reggaeton artist Ozuna, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, 11-time MLB all-star Albert Pujols, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez, tennis star Frances Tiafoe, WWE Superstar-The Miz, Brazilian TV host Marcos Mion and content creator Jesser in the rosters.

