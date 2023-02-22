Neetu Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar slam media for Alia Bhatt's 'invasion of privacy'

After Alia posted about her resentment in the evening, Arjun Kapoor and her sister Shaheen Bhatt were the first ones who showed support for the 'Raazi' actor

Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar and Anushka Sharma. Pics/Yogen Shah

Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Neetu Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor extended their solidarity to Alia Bhatt, who accused the paparazzi and the media of 'invasion of privacy' on her Instagram handle on Tuesday.

Alia posted a collage of pictures of herself, taken inside the house without her consent. She wrote in the long note, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me.... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?"

Tagging the Mumbai police, she added, "This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice."

In support of Alia, Anushka Sharma wrote on her Instagram story, "This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You'd think it would have made them more respectful of people's space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests!"

Karan Johar was also furious at the incident. He took to Instagram to post, "There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy!!!! Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are accommodating... but there HAS to be a LIMIT... This is about anyone's right to feel safe in their own homes! This is not about actors or celebrities it's a basic human right!!!"

Re-sharing the post on social media, Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor wrote, "This is not right!!!"

Also Read: Alia Bhatt calls out media for 'invasion of privacy' after being snapped inside house without consent, tags Mumbai Police

Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor was too annoyed with the incident. In a long post, she wrote, "This is disgustingly intrusive. This publication has repeatedly done things like this. Including despite my continuous requests, photographed me unaware; inside the gym, I go to while working out through the glass door. In a space that is supposed to be private, where one does not anticipate to get photographed. I understand showing up to places, and in plain sight and doing your job. Where there is a mutual understanding of the job of the photographers, and the job and requirements of being a public figure. This stealthiness, zooming into someone's private space without their consent or even awareness and calling it exclusive as if it's a journalistic accomplishment is far from it."

After Alia posted about her resentment in the evening, Arjun Kapoor and her sister Shaheen Bhatt were the first ones who showed support for the 'Raazi' actor.

This is an ongoing tussle between the celebs and the paparazzi about the intrusion of private space, which has hit the headlines in recent time.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever