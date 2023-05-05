Watch: Alia Bhatt shows how she got ready for her MET Gala debut

Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video in which she can be seen getting ready with her dress designed by Prabal Gurung. She is seen sitting on a makeup chair and talking about the prep for the big day

Alia Bhatt. Pic/Anaita Shroff's Instagram handle

Indian actress Alia Bhatt made a stunning MET Gala debut in New York this year. Dressed in an all-white gown embellished with pearls, Alia looked absolutely gorgeous as she walked the MET carpet. Days after her debut, Alia has shared a glimpse of how she dressed up for her debut appearance in the prestigious Met Gala.

Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video in which she can be seen getting ready with her dress designed by Prabal Gurung. She is seen sitting on a makeup chair and talking about the prep for the big day. She also spoke about feeling a little nervous.

Sitting on the make-up chair, Alia said: "When you talk about one of the major events in the year globally, the first that comes to mind is the Met Gala."

"It is very exciting, but I will definitely tell you that when I am stepping out of that sprinter van, I am going to feel like a little wobble in my knees. It is not going to be really nice because I have a very big dress, and very high shoes."

In one of the snippet, the designer said, "From Mumbai to Met," to which Alia joked, "Cool, can somebody like lift me up now, and place me on the carpet from here?"

The clip also has a few snapshots of Alia posing with singer Rita Ora and Prabal. The 2023 Met Gala event on May 1 in New York city celebrated the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'.

Earlier, sharing pictures of her MET look, Alia explained her inspiration behind the outfit. "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look," she wrote in her caption on Instagram.

Alia also said that she wanted to wear something made in India. She added, "I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED."

