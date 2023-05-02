As Alia Bhatt made her MET Gala debut, her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and actresses Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor showered her with compliments

Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023

Listen to this article Neetu Kapoor, Katrina Kaif laud Alia Bhatt's MET Gala look, Kareena calls her 'The Best Girl' x 00:00

During her first appearance at the MET Gala on Tuesday, Alia Bhatt resembled a princess adorned in pearls. The actress received an abundance of admiration on social media from her loved ones and fans, among them her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor, and fellow actor Katrina Kaif.

Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of Alia's MET Gala look on Instagram with the caption “stunning (with a star-eyes emoji and a heart emoji)."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also shared a collage picture of Alia Bhatt and Natasha Poonawalla, captioning it, “Wow and wow. Pretty and Fierce #handsdownfave (fire emoji. #metgala2023).”

Alia's mom, Soni Razdan, also shared her pictures with (hearts gif).

Her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, called her an “angel” on her Instagram feed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Alia received compliments from her peers and fans on Instagram as she shared her pictures from the MET Gala with the caption,"Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ð (@aliaabhatt)

Katrina Kaif left a comment with a heart emoticon that read "So pretty". Kareena Kapoor Khan referred to Alia Bhatt as "The Best Girl". Janhvi Kapoor filled the post with numerous heart-eye and fire emojis. Yasmin Karachiwala, who is the fitness trainer of Alia Bhatt, commented on the post by saying "Absolutely stunning".

Also, Manish Malhotra, who is a costume designer and stylist, dropped a heart emoji in Alia's comment section.

Also Read: Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, Indians who graced the coveted event in the past

Alia's appearance for the occasion was perfected by fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who added a pearl hair bow, a set of rings, and a knuckle duster to complete the actor's outfit.