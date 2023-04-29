Kareena returns to Singham universe; joins Ajay, Deepika for third instalment

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor Khan back to help Bajirao Singham x 00:00

In December, Rohit Shetty indicated that he was ready to go back to the film franchise that set into motion his cop universe, as he announced Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn. Soon, the filmmaker upped the ante by confirming that Deepika Padukone would join the upcoming instalment as ‘Lady Singham’. Now, there appears to be no dearth of star power in the actioner, as mid-day has learnt that Kareena Kapoor Khan is returning to the franchise. The actor featured in Singham Returns (2014) as the protagonist’s love interest, Avni Kamat.

Rohit Shetty, Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn

While it remains unclear whether she will reprise her role, or play a new character, sources suggest that Kapoor has signed on the dotted line. “Kareena has been roped in as the female lead. Details regarding her character are being kept under wraps. The film is expected to go on floors by the year-end, and the team is excited to have the lead pair back,” says a source. Shetty’s cop universe began in 2011 with Singham, which revolved around honest police officer Bajirao Singham. It was followed by Singham Returns, after which the director helmed two spin-offs, Simmba (2018), and Sooryavanshi (2021).

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor enjoys 'Game Night' post shoot with Saif Ali Khan