Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' to release on Independence day 2024?

Updated on: 23 April,2023 09:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' will see Deepika Padukone in a cop avatar. 'Singham Again' is going to be the third instalment of the super hit cop franchise 'Singham'

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' to release on Independence day 2024?

Picture Courtesy/ Taran Adarsh's Twitter account

The release date of Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singham Again' has reportedly been preponed to Independence Day from Diwali 2024.


Earlier, the film was supposed to release on Diwali, 2024. The film will go to floors in August, 2023.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the news. His tweet read, "#Xclusiv... AJAY DEVGN - ROHIT SHETTY: 'SINGHAM AGAIN' ON INDEPENDENCE DAY 2024... #SinghamAgain - the third part in #RohitShetty's super-successful #Singham franchise - to release on 15 August 2024 #IndependenceDay. #AjayDevgn returns as #BajiraoSingham... Starts August 2023.


Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' will see Deepika Padukone in a cop avatar. 'Singham Again' is going to be the third instalment of the super hit cop franchise 'Singham'.

Recently, Ajay and Rohit Shetty began the preparations for their upcoming action film.

'Singham' was released in the year 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits.

Ajay Devgn was seen in many memorable on-screen police characters. But 'Singham' won him a different level of fanbase.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

