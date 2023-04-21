Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol turned 20 on Thursday. She had an intimate birthday party with her family at their Mumbai home

Nysa Devgn with Ajay Devgn and Veena Devgn. Pic/Tanishaa Mukerji

Listen to this article Watch: Inside Nysa Devgn's intimate birthday celebration with Ajay Devgn, Kajol x 00:00

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa turned 20 on April 20. The proud parents posted pictures with their daughter on social media to wish her on her birthday A video from Nysa's intimate birthday celebration at him with her family has gone viral after her aunt Tanishaa Mukerji posted it on social media. Nysa is seen surrounded by her father Ajay Devgn and grandmother Veena Devgn.

In the video, Nysa is seen dressed in a grey t-shirt and white yoga pants. The star kid is seen happily cutting a cake in the shape of the number 20 as her family members sang the birthday song for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

Meanwhile, Nysa who turned 20 today, is a paparazzi favourite. She is often seen in the city partying with other star kids. Her pictures from her trips to other cities an countries with her friends often go viral.

Recently, she walked the red carpet at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center(NMACC) along with her mother. For the big night, Nysa opted for a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gown featuring a plunging V neckline which perfectly suits her body type. The outfit has cut-outs on the waist, silver feather and tassel adornments on the skirt, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a floor-grazing hem-length. An ivory net cape-dupatta gave the outfit a royal look.

In a recent interview, when Nysa's mom Kajol was asked how she feels about her daughter's popularity, she told Hindustan Times, "I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."

Also Read: Nysa Devgn turns 20: Ajay Devgn and Kajol shower love on daughter; see post