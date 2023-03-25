Action ain’t easy on Ajay Devgn's set

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Tabu reveals how Bholaa actor-director Ajay tricked her into performing stunts, without a body double

Tabu with Ajay Devgn

Give Tabu a scene, and she is likely to knock it out of the park. But she admits that action sequences are not her cup of tea. It turns out that the actor, who leads Bholaa alongside Ajay Devgn, was tricked into performing stunts in the actioner. She made the revelation when she shot for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, along with actor-director Devgn and Deepak Dobriyal. On the show, Tabu recalled being initially worried about having to explore action in the film. “It was the first day of the shoot of my action sequence. So, I was scared. Ajay came to me and said that he would only take close-up shots, and that the rest of the action would be done by my body double. After he said this, I was relaxed,” she recounted. Little did she know about the turn of events that awaited her. In his bid to make the stunts look authentic, Devgn decided to do away with body doubles.

Also Read: A musical for Ajay Devgn and Tabu after 'Bholaa'

Tabu shared, “I was in my vanity van when Ajay’s assistant came to me with a harness and cable. I was confused about what was happening. He said, ‘The boss has decided that all the stunts will be done by you. He has instructed to give these harnesses to you.’ I tried to make excuses, but Ajay had solutions for everything. That is how I ended up doing the stunts in Bholaa.” Devgn’s directorial venture is a remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tamil hit, Kaithi (2019).