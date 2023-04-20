Nysa Devgn turns 20: Ajay Devgn and Kajol shower love on daughter; see post

Nysa who turned 20 today, is a paparazzi favourite. She is often seen in the city partying with other star kids. Her pictures from her trips to other cities an countries with her friends often go viral

Ajay Devgn and Kajol with their daughter Nysa

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa turned a year older today. The young star kid was showered with love on social media by her star parents. Both, Ajay and Kajol took to Instagram to wish their daughter.

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram and shared a collage of pictures with daughter Nysa when she was younger. Happy birthday baby," he wrote along with a the hashtag 'Father of My Pride'.

Meanwhile, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture form their recent photoshoot for NMACC event. Both mother and daughter has stunned in ivory white outfits for the bg night. In the picture, shared by kajol, themother0daughter duo are seen caught in a candid moment. "This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever!"

Meanwhile, Nysa who turned 20 today, is a paparazzi favourite. She is often seen in the city partying with other star kids. Her pictures from her trips to other cities an countries with her friends often go viral.

Recently, she walked the red carpet at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center(NMACC) along with her mother. For the big night, Nysa opted for a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gown featuring a plunging V neckline which perfectly suits her body type. The outfit has cut-outs on the waist, silver feather and tassel adornments on the skirt, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a floor-grazing hem-length. An ivory net cape-dupatta gave the outfit a royal look.

In a recent interview, when Nysa's mom Kajol was asked how she feels about her daughter's popularity, she told Hindustan Times, "I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."

