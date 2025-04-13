The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said Salvi has been made the party secretary keeping in view the BMC polls. "This is a big responsibility. Our aim is the BMC,” he said, adding, “I am going to make him work across the party

Uddhav Thackeray with newly appointed Shiv Sena Secretary Sudhir Salvi. Pic/X

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appointed Sudhir Salvi, a senior functionary of the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh mandal, as the party secretary, with a focus on the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing party workers at his residence, Thackeray said, “Maharashtra, Mumbai and Marathi pride are under threat. It is necessary to show unity to crush this threat.”

“He (Salvi) has been made the party secretary keeping in view the BMC polls. This is a big responsibility. Our aim is the BMC,” Thackeray said, adding, “I am going to make him work across the party.”

Salvi was earlier keen to contest the 2024 state assembly elections from the Sewri constituency, but the party fielded sitting legislator Ajay Chowdhury instead. Though disappointed by the decision, Salvi was later pacified by Thackeray.

His elevation to the post of secretary is being seen as a strategic move as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) prepares for the high-stakes civic battle in Mumbai.

Two Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, ex-corporator inducted into Eknath Shinde-headed faction

In a fresh blow to the Shiv Sena (UBT), two party leaders on Sunday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena along with a former corporator and several grassroots functionaries.

The couple, Sanjay and Sanjana Ghadi, switched sides to join the rival Sena faction, accompanied by former corporator Nana Ambole, deputy branch heads, group heads, branch presidents and hundreds of workers from the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp.

The induction ceremony, held in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, comes amid a steady stream of defections from the Shiv Sena (UBT) following the state assembly elections.

Sanjay Ghadi’s move is being seen as a significant setback for the UBT faction, which has been battling internal churn and high-profile exits.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde said the inductions reflected the people’s growing faith in the “real Shiv Sena”.

“In two and a half years, the Mahayuti government has relentlessly pursued people-centric development. While we contested 80 seats and won 60, others (referring to Sena UBT) contested 100 and clinched just 20. This clearly shows where the people's faith lies,” Shinde said.

(With PTI inputs)