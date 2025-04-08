Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Party led by me is only Shiv Sena says Uddhav Thackeray

Party led by me is only Shiv Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray

Updated on: 08 April,2025 05:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Uddhav Thackeray asserted that his party will reclaim the lost ground in Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region, where it faced reverses in Lok Sabha and state assembly polls last year

Party led by me is only Shiv Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray was speaking on the occasion of Mumbai Congress leader Sahdev Petkar re-joining the party. File Pic

Listen to this article
Party led by me is only Shiv Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
x
00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday stated that the party being led by him was the only Shiv Sena, reported the PTI.


Uddhav Thackeray asserted that his party will reclaim the lost ground in Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region, where it faced reverses in Lok Sabha and state assembly polls last year, according to the PTI.


Taking a dig at the rival Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray declared there is only one Shiv Sena and that is led by him.


Speaking at 'Matoshri', his private residence in Bandra, Uddhav Thackeray insisted the people of Maharashtra need the Shiv Sena (UBT) at this juncture as it is the only political party in the state that keeps its word and fulfils promises, as per the PTI.

"We will reclaim Konkan. The (poll) results of Konkan were unexpected. People can be fooled once, but not all the time," he averred, the news agency reported.

He was speaking on the occasion of Mumbai Congress leader Sahdev Betkar re-joining the party.

Congress leader Sahdev Betkar from Ratnagiri joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday at Matoshree. Uddhav Thackeray extended a warm welcome to him. The event was attended by prominent Shiv Sena leaders including Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena Secretary Vinayak Raut, MP Arvind Sawant, along with other party officials and Shiv Sena workers.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), won nine Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra last year, but failed to emerge victorious in its one-time strongholds of coastal Raigad and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituencies, which were bagged by the NCP and the BJP, respectively.

In the November 2024 Assembly polls, the Shiv Sena (UBT) won just one seat in the region -- Guhagar. The party was virtually wiped out from south Konkan, where it ceded space to Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The poll reverses were followed by a series of desertions of leaders from the opposition party from the region, including former MLA Rajan Salvi, who joined the ruling Shiv Sena.

Uddhav Thackeray assured party workers he will tour the entire Konkan region, where the united Shiv Sena held sway for decades, to rejuvenate cadres and strengthen the organisation.

Maharashtra's coastal belt stretches from Mumbai to the southernmost district of Sindhudurg.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra Shiv Sena uddhav thackeray mumbai news konkan Eknath Shinde ratnagiri mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK