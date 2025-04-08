Uddhav Thackeray asserted that his party will reclaim the lost ground in Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region, where it faced reverses in Lok Sabha and state assembly polls last year

Uddhav Thackeray was speaking on the occasion of Mumbai Congress leader Sahdev Petkar re-joining the party. File Pic

Listen to this article Party led by me is only Shiv Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday stated that the party being led by him was the only Shiv Sena, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uddhav Thackeray asserted that his party will reclaim the lost ground in Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region, where it faced reverses in Lok Sabha and state assembly polls last year, according to the PTI.

Taking a dig at the rival Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray declared there is only one Shiv Sena and that is led by him.

Speaking at 'Matoshri', his private residence in Bandra, Uddhav Thackeray insisted the people of Maharashtra need the Shiv Sena (UBT) at this juncture as it is the only political party in the state that keeps its word and fulfils promises, as per the PTI.

"We will reclaim Konkan. The (poll) results of Konkan were unexpected. People can be fooled once, but not all the time," he averred, the news agency reported.

He was speaking on the occasion of Mumbai Congress leader Sahdev Betkar re-joining the party.

Congress leader Sahdev Betkar from Ratnagiri joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday at Matoshree. Uddhav Thackeray extended a warm welcome to him. The event was attended by prominent Shiv Sena leaders including Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena Secretary Vinayak Raut, MP Arvind Sawant, along with other party officials and Shiv Sena workers.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), won nine Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra last year, but failed to emerge victorious in its one-time strongholds of coastal Raigad and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituencies, which were bagged by the NCP and the BJP, respectively.

In the November 2024 Assembly polls, the Shiv Sena (UBT) won just one seat in the region -- Guhagar. The party was virtually wiped out from south Konkan, where it ceded space to Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The poll reverses were followed by a series of desertions of leaders from the opposition party from the region, including former MLA Rajan Salvi, who joined the ruling Shiv Sena.

Uddhav Thackeray assured party workers he will tour the entire Konkan region, where the united Shiv Sena held sway for decades, to rejuvenate cadres and strengthen the organisation.

Maharashtra's coastal belt stretches from Mumbai to the southernmost district of Sindhudurg.

(with PTI inputs)