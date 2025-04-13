Drinking water facilities, mobile toilets, sanitation services, medical aid centres, and control rooms have been set up at Chaityabhoomi, Rajgruha, and other significant locations in the city, the civic body said in a release

The Mumbai civic body’s health department has kept ambulances and medical personnel on standby to tackle any emergencies. Representational pic

Listen to this article Mumbai civic body gears up for Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti with extensive arrangements x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made extensive arrangements across key sites associated with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ahead of his 134th birth anniversary celebrations on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

Drinking water facilities, mobile toilets, sanitation services, medical aid centres, and control rooms have been set up at Chaityabhoomi, Rajgruha, and other significant locations in the city, the civic body said in a release.

CCTV surveillance has also been strengthened, while lifeboats have been deployed near the seafront as a precautionary measure, along with fire brigade teams, PTI reported. The Mumbai civic body’s health department has kept ambulances and medical personnel on standby to tackle any emergencies.

A large number of followers are expected to visit Chaityabhoomi, Ambedkar’s cremation site in Dadar, and Rajgruha, his former residence which has now been converted into a memorial.

BMC commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani has instructed officials to ensure the smooth provision of civic amenities during the Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 commemorations, reported PTI.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with other dignitaries, are scheduled to pay floral tributes to Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi at 9.30 am.

As part of the tribute, the BMC’s Public Relations Department will host a photo exhibition at Chaityabhoomi, featuring rare photographs from Dr Ambedkar’s life. A coffee table book chronicling his inspiring legacy will also be available for purchase at the venue.

The Mumbai civic body will live-stream the anniversary event on its official YouTube channel, with parallel broadcasts on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), the release added.

Mumbai Police issue traffic advisory for Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2025

Mumbai Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory for motorists ahead of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14.

In a traffic notification, Mumbai Police said that on the occasion of the 134th Jayanti of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14, a large number of his followers are expected to visit Chaitya Bhoomi in the Dadar area of Mumbai.

The police said, as huge crowds are expected to visit the Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar, vehicular traffic near the roads leading towards the memorial were likely to be affected. Hence, it is necessary to make an order for traffic management.

The traffic advisory further said that in order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public, traffic regulation and controlling shall come into effect from 12 am on Sunday for a 24-hour period on the following roads leading towards Chaitya Bhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar:

One way and roads closed for traffic movement-

- S. K. Bole road shall be one way from Siddhivinayak Junction upto Portugues Church i.e there shall be no-entry from Portugues Church to Siddhivinayak Junction.

- S.V.S. Road from Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction shall be closed for all types of Vehicular Traffic (Local residents can proceed through Road No 5 i.e. Pandurang Naik Marg).

- Ranade Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic.

- Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic from its junction at S.V.S.Road upto Dadar Chowpatty.

- All heavy vehicles, goods vehicles including tempos (except BEST buses) shall be diverted from Mahim Junction via L. J. Road.