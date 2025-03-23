This year, BMC has introduced a new system that requires compulsory CCTV recordings of small drains, along with 30-second videos and photographs of the desilting work

Desilting operations are carried out in three phases every year. Representational Pic/File

BMC to begin nullah desilting from March 25 using AI, CCTV monitoring for transparency in work

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to begin the nullah desilting work in city from Tuesday, March 25, the civic officials said on Sunday.

This year, the BMC has introduced a new system that requires compulsory CCTV recordings of small drains, along with 30-second videos and photographs of the desilting work, in an effort to enhance transparency and accountability. The recordings will be analysed using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, which aims to ensure proper supervision throughout the process, the officials said.

The officials further said that the work order for desilting the Mithi River, which is also a major focus for BMC, will be issued next week. This will mark the start of operations for cleaning the Mithi River, an essential task to prevent flooding during the monsoon.

Meanwhile, the work for desilting Mumbai’s smaller drains will begin as planned this Tuesday, with 23 contractors assigned work orders for various parts of the city and its suburbs.

Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner, explained, “Last year, desilting operations started on March 15. This year, we aim to clear the targeted silt by the end of May. Desilting of the Mithi River will commence once the work orders are issued next week. The delay was due to a court case,” he added.

A major change this year is the implementation of mandatory CCTV recordings and video documentation. The BMC has mandated that a 30-second video, along with photographs, be taken before and after desilting work on small drains. The BMC will use AI technology to analyze these recordings, making it easier to track the progress of the work and ensure that the operations meet the required standards. This move aims to increase transparency and accountability, allowing authorities to monitor desilting work remotely, the civic officials said.

Desilting operations are carried out in three phases every year. The majority of the work is completed before the monsoon season, with 80 per cent of the silt expected to be removed by the end of May. About 10 per cent of the silt will be cleared during the monsoon, while the remaining 10 per cent will be removed after the monsoon season ends, an official said.

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has instructed the concerned authorities to complete the desilting work within the stipulated time. He also highlighted the need to deploy additional manpower and machinery if required, and ensure that the work maintains high standards through the use of advanced technology.