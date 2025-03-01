Mumbai: BMC denies allegations of irregularities in Mithi river desilting tender

In an official statement, the civic body clarified that the tender conditions were designed to ensure efficient silt removal, considering the river’s varying width

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday refuted allegations of irregularities in the tender process for the desilting of the Mithi River, stating that the claims circulating in the media are baseless.

In an official statement, the civic body clarified that the tender conditions were designed to ensure efficient silt removal, considering the river’s varying width. “The Mithi River bed is significantly wide at several locations. To address this, the tender includes specifications for deploying a 35-meter-long boom and a 1.5 cubic meter bucket, facilitating effective desilting,” the statement read.

BMC further said that the tender process has not yet been finalized. Additionally, some bidders have challenged the tender in the Bombay High Court, making the matter sub judice. The next hearing is scheduled for March 4, 2025, after which the municipal administration will act as per the court's directives.

The civic body’s clarification comes in response to reports raising concerns over the transparency of the tendering process. However, BMC has assured that due legal procedures are being followed and that further steps will be taken in compliance with the court’s decision.

BMC invites tenders for 3rd phase of Mithi River revamp

Last month, the BMC invited tenders for phase three of the Mithi River rejuvenation project, which seeks to stop untreated sewage from entering the water body and mitigate flooding. The BMC will spend Rs 2300 crore on this phase, which includes sewage diversion, building a walkway along the river, and the development of floodgates between the CST bridge at Kurla and Mahim Creek. On February 13, mid-day highlighted how 21 per cent of Mumbaikars are not linked to the sewage network.

The BMC began attempting to rejuvenate the Mithi River two years ago and invited a tender for the third phase one and a half years ago. However, it did not get a response from contractors, and encroachments also posed a challenge. Civic officials said 2000 huts have been razed since then. The tender includes the construction of protective walls with a total length of 6.7 km, deepening a 300-metre-long river stretch, building a 6.42-km service road and 8.85 km promenade.