Updated on: 18 February,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent



The tender includes the construction of protective walls with a total length of 6.7 km, deepening a 300-metre-long river stretch, building a 6.42-km service road and 8.85 km promenade.

BMC began attempting to rejuvenate the river two years ago. File Pic/Satej Shinde

The BMC has invited tenders for phase three of the Mithi river rejuvenation project, which seeks to stop untreated sewage from entering the water body and mitigate flooding. The BMC will spend Rs 2300 crore on this phase, which includes sewage diversion, building a walkway along with the river, development of floodgates between CST bridge at Kurla and Mahim creek. On February 13, mid-day highlighted how 21 per cent of Mumbaikars are not linked to the sewage network.


The BMC began attempting to rejuvenate the Mithi river two years ago and invited a tender for the third phase one and a half years ago. However, it did not get a response from contractors, and encroachments also posed a challenge. Civic officials said 2000 huts have been razed since then. The tender includes the construction of protective walls with a total length of 6.7 km, deepening a 300-metre-long river stretch, building a 6.42-km service road and 8.85 km promenade. “We have proposed a sewage treatment plant at Machimar Nagar in Mahim. Sewage from 26 outfalls will be diverted there by a tunnel, which will reduce pollution in the river,” said an official of the BMC’s stormwater drains department.


“Also, there is a plan to build mini-pumping stations and floodgates at various spots. The floodgate will be used to stop rainwater directly entering the river during high tide. During high tide, river water enters nullahs, decreasing their carrying capacity. We will pump out rainwater from nullahs during the high tide and rains,” the official said. “Preventing untreated sewage from entering the river will improve the water quality. We plan to eventually create a riverfront-like tourist attraction,” the official added.


