BMC has clarified that recent rumors about untreated water being supplied in Mumbai due to a malfunction in filtration systems are false. The civic body assures residents that water supply remains clean, purified, and disinfected.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a statement urging Mumbaikars to stay cautious of misleading and false messages circulating on social media regarding the city’s water supply. The BMC administration clarified that recent rumours about untreated water being supplied due to a malfunction in water filtration systems are completely untrue and misleading.

The false claims suggest that the filters at the water purification plants have failed, resulting in the distribution of untreated water. BMC’s Water Engineering Department has made it clear that these messages are not only false but also deceptive, and it has urged the public to disregard such unfounded rumours.

In its official statement, BMC explained that the city’s water supply system provides 4000 million litres of clean, purified water daily to Mumbai residents. The water treatment process strictly adheres to the standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and IS 10500-2012. These standards ensure that the water supplied is not only clean but also thoroughly disinfected, meeting all required health protocols.

BMC’s water supply system operates through several key water treatment plants, including:

Panjarapur: Treats 1365 million litres per day.

Bhandup Complex: Treats 2810 million litres per day.

Vihar: Treats 100 million litres per day.

Tulshi: Treats 18 million litres per day.

Each of these plants follows a rigorous water purification process, which includes the use of Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC), rapid sand filters, and chlorine for disinfection. After undergoing these purification processes, the water is then supplied to Mumbaikars.

BMC further stressed that the water provided to the citizens of Mumbai is thoroughly purified, disinfected, and entirely safe for consumption. The Corporation has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and refrain from believing any baseless rumours regarding the water supply. Residents have been urged to rely on official sources of information and avoid circulating misleading claims that can cause unnecessary panic.

In conclusion, BMC has once again reassured the citizens of Mumbai that their water supply is of the highest quality, meeting all safety and health standards. The Corporation has called on the public to be aware of false, misleading messages on social media and to always verify information before believing or sharing it.