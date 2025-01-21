The BMC has initiated urgent repair work to fix the issue, which is expected to take approximately 24 hours to complete; during this period, the water supply from Powai to Dharavi via the pipeline will remain suspended, the civic body said

A major leakage was detected early this morning near the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road Bridge, affecting the Tansa West Water Pipeline at Powai. The leakage has led to an immediate suspension of water supply from the Tansa pipeline, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday.

The BMC has initiated urgent repair work to fix the issue, which is expected to take approximately 24 hours to complete. During this period, the water supply from Powai to Dharavi via the pipeline will remain suspended, the civic body said.

The water supply disruptions will impact several areas in Mumbai, including parts of the S Ward, K-East Ward, G-North Ward, and H-East Ward. "Residents in these areas are advised to conserve water during the repair period to mitigate the impact," the civic body said.

The BMC has appealed to citizens to use water judiciously and minimise consumption until the pipeline is fully restored.

Affected Areas:

S Ward: Gautam Nagar Lower Level, Jaybhim Nagar, BEST Nagar, Filter Pada, Gavdevi, Pathanwadi, Mahatma Phule Nagar, Murarji Nagar, Aarey Road, Milind Nagar, L&T Area

K East Ward: Om Nagar, Sahargaon, J. B. Nagar, Lelewadi, Marol Water Supply, Kadamwadi, Shivaji Nagar, Seven Hills Hospital Area, Chimatpada, Takpada, Sagbagh, Tarun Bharat, Chakala, Kabir Nagar, Bamanwada, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Area

G North Ward: Dharavi

H East Ward: Behrampada, Bandra Railway Terminus

