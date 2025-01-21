Breaking News
Mumbai: Water supply disrupted in parts of city due to Tansa pipeline leak

Updated on: 21 January,2025 12:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The BMC has initiated urgent repair work to fix the issue, which is expected to take approximately 24 hours to complete; during this period, the water supply from Powai to Dharavi via the pipeline will remain suspended, the civic body said

Mumbai: Water supply disrupted in parts of city due to Tansa pipeline leak

Representational Image

Mumbai: Water supply disrupted in parts of city due to Tansa pipeline leak
A major leakage was detected early this morning near the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road Bridge, affecting the Tansa West Water Pipeline at Powai. The leakage has led to an immediate suspension of water supply from the Tansa pipeline, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday.


The BMC has initiated urgent repair work to fix the issue, which is expected to take approximately 24 hours to complete. During this period, the water supply from Powai to Dharavi via the pipeline will remain suspended, the civic body said.


The water supply disruptions will impact several areas in Mumbai, including parts of the S Ward, K-East Ward, G-North Ward, and H-East Ward. "Residents in these areas are advised to conserve water during the repair period to mitigate the impact," the civic body said.


The BMC has appealed to citizens to use water judiciously and minimise consumption until the pipeline is fully restored.

Affected Areas:

S Ward: Gautam Nagar Lower Level, Jaybhim Nagar, BEST Nagar, Filter Pada, Gavdevi, Pathanwadi, Mahatma Phule Nagar, Murarji Nagar, Aarey Road, Milind Nagar, L&T Area

K East Ward: Om Nagar, Sahargaon, J. B. Nagar, Lelewadi, Marol Water Supply, Kadamwadi, Shivaji Nagar, Seven Hills Hospital Area, Chimatpada, Takpada, Sagbagh, Tarun Bharat, Chakala, Kabir Nagar, Bamanwada, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Area

G North Ward: Dharavi

H East Ward: Behrampada, Bandra Railway Terminus

Aaditya Thackeray meets BMC chief, discusses coastal road opening and water supply in city

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on January 10 met the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Bhushan Gagrani and discussed the Mumbai Coastal Road project, water supply in the city apart from other issues.

Aaditya shared the details of his meeting with the Mumbai civic chief in a social media post.

He wrote on X, this afternoon, we met with the Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani with the following issues.

"1) Water: Mumbaikars have been facing water woes- be it less pressure of water/ less supply of water or polluted water. The BMC must speak about it openly and transparently and give an answer to the people and rectify it. 2) Coastal Road- a dream project of Uddhav Thackeray, would have been completed by December 2023 had we been in government. The regime delayed it and is still not complete. We have asked for a quick opening of the remainder of the road. 3) Road Scam: for the past 2 years, the regime looted Mumbai, through various scams. The road scam was the most blatant one, that I have exposed. I repeated my demand for a free and fair inquiry on these 2 scams," he said.

Water cut Mumbai water brihanmumbai municipal corporation BMC mumbai mumbai news

