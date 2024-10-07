Civic boss orders flying squads to prevent water theft, strict action against those who cause flooding on railway nullahs
Water loss is a major issue in Mumbai, MMR. Representation pic/iStock
The BMC has taken serious note of 34 per cent water leakage and disruption of railways due to waterlogging from a housing society. At a meeting on Monday with all civic officials concerned, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani instructed the appointment of a flying squad to prevent unauthorised connections and strict action against private societies responsible for flooding.