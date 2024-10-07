Breaking News
NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader stabbed to death in Mumbai's Byculla, three held
Chowk in SoBo named after Colaba Councillor late Vinod Shekhar
Mith Chowki flyover: Where is our pedestrian crossing, ask Malad residents
Mumbai: 1.4K Indian ‘slaves’ rescued from scamsters this year
Aarey-BKC Mumbai Metro 3 begins today, mobile network only at ticket counters yet
SpiceJet clears 10 months of employee PF dues
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai water woes Address water loss crack down on those who cause flooding says BMC chief

Mumbai water woes: ‘Address water loss, crack down on those who cause flooding,' says BMC chief

Premium

Updated on: 08 October,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Top

Civic boss orders flying squads to prevent water theft, strict action against those who cause flooding on railway nullahs

Mumbai water woes: ‘Address water loss, crack down on those who cause flooding,' says BMC chief

Water loss is a major issue in Mumbai, MMR. Representation pic/iStock

The BMC has taken serious note of 34 per cent water leakage and disruption of railways due to waterlogging from a housing society. At a meeting on Monday with all civic officials concerned, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani instructed the appointment of a flying squad to prevent unauthorised connections and strict action against private societies responsible for flooding.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news mumbai water levels mumbai monsoon

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK