(From left) Prayash Giria, Dr Lancelot Pinto, Kiran Dighavkar, Dr Rakesh Kumar, during the media Interaction. Pic/Shadab Khan

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is considering reducing the rate of its ‘Debris on Call’ service by 50 per cent to curb illegal debris dumping. Over the past two months, approximately 10,000 metric tonnes of debris were treated at the BMC plant, while daily debris generation in the city is about 7,000 to 8,000 metric tonnes.

In a media interaction on construction and demolition waste and air pollution, held at the Press Club on Thursday, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighawkar explained that since 2016, construction debris has been treated as a separate waste category. The BMC has launched two debris treatment plants with a combined capacity of 1,200 metric tonnes per day. If the capacity is increased, it could reach 1,400 to 1,500 metric tonnes per day, while the city's daily debris generation remains at 7,000 to 8,000 metric tonnes.



Dust during road construction work in Aarey. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Currently, the BMC charges between Rs 400 and Rs 500, but pays contractors Rs 1,400 per metric tonne. In contrast, illegal dumping mafias charge only Rs 200 per metric tonne, often dumping debris in mangrove areas, which the BMC later clears. To address this, the BMC plans to propose a reduction in charges to the civic chief. Dighawkar also mentioned the 2025 Solid Waste Management guidelines, which recommend treating construction waste at the source. These guidelines are now open for suggestions and objections.

The media interaction was organised by ASAR in collaboration with the Mumbai Press Club. Dr Rakesh Kumar, President of the Society for Indoor Environment, said, “Even during the lockdown, dust pollution remained as airborne dust particles persisted. Halting construction activities doesn’t completely reduce dust in the air as only three-four of the 21 types of construction activities generate dust.”

Dr Kumar stressed the importance of properly collecting and treating construction waste, as it is not currently managed effectively. Prayash Giria, senior program manager at WRI India, emphasised the need for better marketing of products made from recycled debris. “The 1.8 million bricks used in the Supreme Court extension in Delhi were made from recycled debris. Similarly, drain blocks used in the Mumbai Coastal Road and Mumbai Metro projects are also made from recycled debris,” Giria said.

Consultant Pulmonologist and Epidemiologist Dr Lancelot Pinto shared the negative impact of dust pollution on health. “Pollution can affect babies, stunting their growth and reducing their lung capacity, particularly in areas with high levels of air pollution,” he said.