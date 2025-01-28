The BMC has reviewed the situation concerning Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), said an official from the BMC health department

BMC headquarters. File Pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has began taking precautionary measures in city following the GBS outbreak in Pune district of Maharashtra, the civic body said on Tuesday.

The BMC claimed that no case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) have been found in the city so far but as a precautionary measure, arrangements have been made for 60 incentive care unit (ICU) beds with ventilators; an additional 100 ICU beds can be arranged in civic hospitals.

According to reports, more than 70 cases of GBS have been reported in Pune since January 9, 2025.

"The BMC has reviewed the situation concerning Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)," said an official from the BMC health department.

All government and private healthcare institutions in Mumbai have been instructed to inform the Public Health Department's Epidemic Cell of any new GBS cases.

However, GBS cases are generally reported sporadically in Mumbai throughout the year. As of today, no new cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) have been reported in Mumbai.

As a precautionary measure, arrangements have been made for 60 ICU beds with ventilators for children and adults in the five major hospitals of medical colleges in Mumbai. If more cases are reported in the future, 100 additional ICU beds with ventilators will be arranged at Seven Hills Hospital.

All necessary medicines for the treatment of GBS patients are available in Mumbai, officials added further.

All BMC hospitals and medical colleges in Mumbai are well-equipped for the treatment of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). Necessary medicines, equipment, and skilled personnel are available for patient care, BMC officials further stated.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder in which the body's immune system attacks its own peripheral nervous system. This leads to muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis. It typically occurs following a respiratory or gastrointestinal infection and requires prompt treatment, said a doctor from the BMC health department.

Patients show symptoms of sudden weakness or paralysis in the legs or arms, difficulty walking, or sudden weakness in movement, as well as prolonged diarrhea.

BMC has appealed to citizens not to panic. If any of the symptoms are observed, they should immediately contact the nearest municipal hospital for guidance and treatment. BMC also suggested some precautions, such as drinking only boiled water, eating fresh and clean food, maintaining personal hygiene, and avoiding mixing cooked and uncooked food to prevent infections. If experiencing sudden and increasing weakness in the hands or legs, citizens are urged to visit the nearest BMC hospital immediately, the civic body said.