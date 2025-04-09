Horoscope today, April 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 10.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Those looking for employment find a job very soon, after they apply for it. Varied opportunities make it interesting.

Cosmic tip: Speak up for yourself even if people feel you are being too outspoken.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A friend calls from overseas with unusually good news to share. Career/ business give no cause for concern; taking one day at a time is best.

Cosmic tip: Keep valuables, money, keys, documents safe.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Singles meet someone they get along with very well at once. Appreciating today helps draw in a positive karmic cycle.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this happiness and well-being as a result of incurring positive karmas.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A reunion with school friends is more enjoyable than expected. Students consciously make a resolution to spend more hours in study.

Cosmic tip: Harness positive energies though there has been a period of inactivity.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A deluge of work keeps you extremely busy. A distant friend is thinking of you.

Cosmic tip: Plan daily ‘must do’ lists to help remember all the little jobs and chores to be tackled.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

This karmic cycle is favourable for sorting family affairs which everyone agrees is the right angle to take. Some receive (unofficial) news about a raise in salary.

Cosmic tip: Maintain focus to reach targets.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

One contract is signed after a two day delay. Receiving information which seems passably positive at face value could be misleading.

Cosmic tip: Use this positive time of good luck to your advantage.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Emotional security is as important for you as financial security; but both have to be managed and planned well. A relative visits from overseas.

Cosmic tip: Follow investment advice to help make correct decisions.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Today is unforgettable in several ways (a relationship, a friendship and negotiations).

Cosmic tip: Use newly edited management skills to make sure all work is completed and the team follows through with orders received.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Financial gain comes in from something or some decision taken in the past. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Discuss a slightly complicated issue with a friend (where both are correct in their own views).

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Remain focused. An unusually busy day makes you long for evening to evolve.

Cosmic tip: Consciously avoid obsessing aabout the past. You’ve come through with flying colours, so that is balm to the soul.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Offers that come in today will be withdrawn tomorrow; so think carefully, keeping the future in mind. Return important calls.

Cosmic tip: Learn a visualization technique to deal with stress or just remain healthy.