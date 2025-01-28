The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has alerted citizens after reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases in Pune. Mumbai hospitals are equipped with ICU beds and ventilators to handle any potential cases.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an alert regarding a potential outbreak of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Pune district. The state health department has taken proactive measures to monitor the situation closely. As per the BMC, the condition is being closely observed, with public health authorities prepared to provide guidance and resources in response to the issue.

A recent review by the BMC administration regarding Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) revealed that while the condition has been identified, there is no immediate threat of widespread outbreaks. The primary healthcare facilities in Mumbai have taken significant steps to prepare for any potential increase in cases. Hospitals across the city, including those at major medical institutions, have set up additional ICU beds for children and adults, ensuring preparedness in case of a surge in GBS cases. Medical professionals in the city have also been supplied with the necessary medications to treat GBS cases.

At present, no new cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) have been reported in Mumbai, and there has been no significant rise in instances of the syndrome. Local hospitals, both public and private, have been instructed to inform the Epidemic Cell at the state health department in case any new cases are detected. As of now, GBS cases in Mumbai remain sporadic throughout the year, and health officials are taking precautions to ensure that the syndrome does not pose a major health risk.

What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)?

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare autoimmune disorder where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system. This condition leads to muscle weakness, and in severe cases, it can cause paralysis. GBS is most commonly triggered by infections such as those affecting the digestive or respiratory systems. Early treatment is crucial to avoid severe complications.

Symptoms of Guillain-Barré Syndrome:

Sudden muscle weakness or paralysis in the legs or arms.

Weakness in walking or sudden difficulty in movement.

Diarrhoea (lasting for several days).

Preventive Measures:

Boil drinking water to ensure it is safe.

Consume fresh, well-cooked food.

Maintain good hygiene, particularly in terms of food preparation.

Do not mix raw and cooked foods to avoid contamination.

Seek immediate medical attention if you experience any sudden weakness in your limbs or muscles.

Medical assistance in Mumbai:

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals and prominent medical centres in Mumbai have adequate facilities to manage Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). Emergency medications, equipment, and trained medical staff are available to treat the condition. The BMC has advised citizens not to panic and to seek prompt medical attention in case of symptoms. Residents are encouraged to visit nearby municipal hospitals for guidance and treatment.

BMC’s Chief Medical Officer has called for vigilance and assured the public that there is no immediate cause for concern. The department is on high alert to control the situation and prevent any widespread outbreak.