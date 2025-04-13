MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians win by 12 runs, register second victory of the season

Karun Nair's knock was the highlight of the IPL 2025 match between MI and DC. The veteran garnered 89 runs off just 40 balls, including 12 boundaries and five maximums. Hardik Pandya-led side registered their second victory in the ongoing cash-rich league

Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (Pic: X/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians (MI) have come victorious by 12 runs in the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With this, the Hardik Pandya-led side registered their second victory in the ongoing cash-rich league.

The loss against Mumbai also broke Delhi's winning streak of four wins in the league.

Having needed to chase a target of 206 runs, opening the innings for Delhi, Jake Fraser-McGurk departed on the very first ball of the innings. Fellow opening batsman Abhishek Porel scored 33 runs by displaying a sensible approach.

Karun Nair's knock was the highlight of the IPL 2025 match between MI and DC. The veteran garnered 89 runs off just 40 balls, including 12 boundaries and five maximums.

Later, no other DC batsmen were able to score many runs on their home ground. KL Rahul and Ashutosh Sharma were the last hope for Delhi, but were not able to live up to the expectations.

Mumbai's Impact Player, Karn Sharma, proved to be effective for the side. Having completed his quota of four overs, he claimed three wickets by conceding 36 runs. Mitchell Santner, too, bagged two wickets. Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah registered one wicket each to their names. Trent Boult and skipper Hardik Pandya went wicketless in the IPL 2025 match against DC.

Batting first in the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians set a target of 206 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Reliable batsman Tilak Varma delivered a stunning knock of 59 runs off just 33 balls. The knock saw him smash six boundaries and three sixes. Ryan Rickelton was the second-highest run-scorer for the side. Facing 25 balls, he scored 41 runs, including five boundaries and two maximums.

Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir, too, registered the scores of 40 and 38 runs, respectively.

Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav claimed two wickets each. Impact Player, Mukesh Kumar, bagged one wicket by conceding 38 runs in his four-over spell. Skipper Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma and Mitchell Starc went wicketless in the IPL 2025 match against MI.