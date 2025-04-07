Bumrah's opening over was spoiled by Virat Kohli, who welcomed him with a commanding six

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: AFP)

Mumbai Indians faced off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in what turned out to be a significant and emotional evening for the franchise, marking the much-anticipated return of Jasprit Bumrah to the IPL stage.

The Indian pace spearhead, who had been sidelined due to a back injury sustained during the fifth Test against Australia earlier this year, missed Mumbai’s first four games of the 2025 season. He rejoined the squad just a day before the high-stakes encounter against RCB.

Bumrah’s comeback was met with excitement and high expectations, however, the match turned out to be a mixed bag for the speedster. His opening over was spoiled by Virat Kohli, who welcomed him with a commanding six. Despite the early setback, Bumrah showcased his class and control by pulling things back with tight, disciplined bowling in his remaining overs. He conceded just 29 runs in his full four-over quota and helped stem the flow of runs during a crucial middle phase.

However, it was a rare day for the usually prolific Bumrah, as he failed to pick up a wicket, something that doesn’t happen often in his stellar IPL career. Known for his lethal accuracy and exceptional strike rate, Bumrah has built a reputation as one of the most reliable wicket-takers in the league’s history.

This outing marked the first time since April 30 last year that Bumrah went wicketless in an IPL match. On that occasion, Mumbai Indians were up against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium, where Bumrah bowled a superbly economical spell of 0 for 17 in four overs but failed to take a wicket.

With 165 wickets in 133 IPL matches, Bumrah continues to be one of the most feared bowlers in the format. Though the wickets eluded him on this occasion, his control and experience remain invaluable to Mumbai Indians’ campaign.

Coming to the match, RCB rode on scintillating fifties from Virat Kohli (67) and skipper Rajat Patidar (64) to set a daunting 222-run target for Mumbai.

Kohli ruled the roost with a 42-ball 67 which gave RCB early impetus in Jasprit Bumrah's (0/29) comeback game. Later on, Patidar's 32-ball 64 (5x4s, 4x6s) and Jitesh Sharma's 19-ball 40 (2x4s, 4x6s) ensured the RCB ended at 221 for five.

Phil Salt (4) played across the line to an inswinger from Trent Boult (2/57) which was pitched on the middle stump and was cleaned up on the second ball after crunching the first for a four.

Unfazed by the early blow, RCB recorded their highest powerplay score against Mumbai Indians by scoring 72/1, as both Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 22 balls) went all guns blazing.

The momentum had swayed RCB's way before MI introduced Bumrah in the fourth over, and Kohli welcomed his India teammate with a six over midwicket.

Going at nearly 10 an over, RCB collected 20 runs off the final over in the powerplay from Deepak Chahar as Padikkal tore into the India bowler, smacking two sixes and a four.

RCB's onslaught had also left MI clueless for a while, as Will Jacks was brought on to bowl inside the powerplay and was duly punished for 10 runs.

