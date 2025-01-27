Breaking News
Updated on: 27 January,2025 07:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The festival will take place from January 31 to February 2, 2025

Representational Pic/File/BMC

The upcoming Pushpotsav (Mumbai Flower Festival) at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla is set to showcase replicas of India’s national symbols in an exciting new theme this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday. 


The festival will take place from January 31 to February 2, 2025.


"This year's theme will feature replicas of India's national symbols, made entirely from flowers, offering both entertainment and educational value to visitors," the BMC said.


The festival, which celebrates a different theme every year, aims to increase awareness and pride among Mumbaikars about India’s national symbols.

The event will display large flower arrangements representing various symbols, such as the Ashoka Chakra, the national flag, the national animal (tiger), the national flower (lotus), the national fruit (mango), the national bird (peacock), and more, the BMC said in a statement.

The initiative is being organised under the guidance of BMC Commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Commissioner Dr. Amit Saini, and Deputy Commissioner of Gardens Chanda Jadhav, along with Garden Superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi, it said.

This is the 28th edition of the Mumbai Pushpotsav, which promises to be an engaging and educational experience for all.

One of the unique features of this festival is the opportunity to view thousands of different flowers and plants in one location. Visitors can admire a variety of colorful and fragrant blooms, as well as medicinal plants. The BMC's Garden Department works diligently to plant, maintain, and decorate these flowers, ensuring an eye-catching display, the statement said.

In previous years, the Mumbai Flower Festival has featured creative themes such as cartoons, "Our Mumbai," music, Disney Land, aquatic life, animal kingdoms, and more. This year, the focus will be on India's national symbols, offering a meaningful experience that combines nature with national pride, it further said.

The festival will feature nearly 5,000 plants, including a wide variety of flowers, fruit-bearing plants, and medicinal herbs. Notably, there will be replicas of the Ashoka Pillar, the national flag, the Bharat Ratna award, the national animal (tiger), the national flower (lotus), the national fruit (mango), and many other iconic symbols, it said.

byculla zoo brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai BMC maharashtra Nature

