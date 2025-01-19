Breaking News
Mumbai: Three-day flower festival to be held at Byculla Zoo

Updated on: 19 January,2025 02:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Flower Festival will take place at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo from January 31 to February 2, 2025

Mumbai: Three-day flower festival to be held at Byculla Zoo

Pic/BMC

Mumbai: Three-day flower festival to be held at Byculla Zoo
The bustling city of Mumbai is set to experience a splash of colour as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) organizes its annual horticultural exhibition, known as the Flower Festival. The event will take place at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla from January 31 to February 2, 2025.


Now in its 28th year, the Flower Festival promises to offer a serene escape from the city's fast-paced life. Under the guidance of BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, and Additional Municipal Corporation Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Dr. Amit Saini, the festival will showcase approximately 5,000 plants, including various species of flowers, fruit trees, and medicinal plants. Deputy Commissioner (Parks) Chanda Jadhav and Parks Superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi are overseeing the arrangements.


Previous editions of the festival have attracted notable visitors such as ambassadors from Japan, Malaysia, Canada, and Mauritius, as well as distinguished figures like Additional Chief Justice Manjusha Deshpande, actors Ranjit and Pawan Malhotra, and senior cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar.


In addition to the floral displays, the festival will feature stalls selling gardening supplies and fertilizers, catering to both citizens and environmental enthusiasts.

The BMC is inviting all Mumbaikars to enjoy this three-day floral extravaganza, which aims to provide a peaceful retreat amidst nature’s beauty.

