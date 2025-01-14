The revised charges represent a four-fold rise for cars and a six-fold hike for two-wheelers. Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo and Botanical Garden authorities defended the increase, stating it was necessary to deter local residents and shopkeepers from using the zoo’s parking facilities

Representational pic

The Mumbai civic body has significantly increased parking charges for all vehicles at Byculla Zoo, effective from this month, officials stated on Tuesday.

The revised charges represent a four-fold rise for cars and a six-fold hike for two-wheelers, news agency PTI reported. Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo and Botanical Garden authorities defended the increase, stating it was necessary to deter local residents and shopkeepers from using the zoo’s parking facilities.

Despite the increase, officials noted that the new rates are still lower compared to other parking spaces in south Mumbai.

Under the revised structure, visitors will now pay Rs 30 for parking two-wheelers for three hours, compared to the earlier Rs 5, PTI reported. Car parking fees have been raised to Rs 80 for three hours, while buses will now be charged Rs 120-Rs 150, up from Rs 20 and Rs 100, respectively.

Beyond the initial three hours, additional hourly charges will apply — Rs 10 for two-wheelers, Rs 30 for cars, and Rs 40-Rs 50 for buses, PTI reported.

“This decision was taken to discourage nearby shopkeepers and others from using the zoo parking at the cheaper rates of Rs 5 for bikes and Rs 20 for cars for the whole day,” a senior zoo official explained.

Known locally as Rani cha Baug, the zoo is a major tourist attraction in Mumbai, drawing thousands of visitors annually, particularly children. In addition to its rich flora and fauna, the zoo houses unique residents, including Humboldt Penguins and tigers.

Byculla zoo stops chicken meals for animals

The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo authority has decided to discontinue chicken as a meal for its animals. From now on, carnivorous animals will only be provided buffalo meat. Additionally, animal keepers have been instructed to wear masks and gloves while handling animals.

This decision follows the deaths of three tigers and one leopard due to Avian Influenza at the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada Zoo in Nagpur. In response, the Central Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying issued directives for zoos to follow an action plan for prevention, control, and containment. After receiving this advisory, the zoo stopped including chicken in the animals’ diet.

Currently, the zoo houses four tigers, four leopards, two hyenas, and two foxes. These animals are typically fed buffalo meat daily, with chicken previously being offered as a variation once a week or every 10 days. The zoo’s director, Dr Sanjay Tripathi, confirmed the discontinuation of chicken in the animals’ meals. He also instructed animal keepers to wear masks while working with animals and during cleaning tasks. “All animals in the zoo are currently healthy and showing no signs of illness," Dr Tripathi said. He added that unnecessary movement during duty hours has also been restricted.

(With PTI inputs)