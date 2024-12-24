Her passing ends decades of elephant presence at the historic Jijamata Udyan. The story of elephants at Byculla stretches back several decades. Five elephants initially lived at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, three female elephants named Radha, Laxmi, and Anarkali, a male elephant that was later transferred to Thiruvananthapuram

Mahouts bathe Anarkali on April 8 as temperatures soared in the city. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Mumbai: Byculla Zoo bids farewell to Anarkali, its last elephant x 00:00

Byculla lost its last elephant when the 59-year-old Anarkali passed away on November 10. With her death, there will be no more elephants at the iconic Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, in compliance with a central government ban on the intake and housing of elephants. “Due to central government regulations, we cannot bring another elephant here,” confirmed an official from the administration. As part of the ’s expansion plans, the enclosure that housed Anarkali will be repurposed for another species.

Rescued from a circus in 1977, Anarkali arrived at the Byculla at the age of 12 along with several other elephants, including her long-time companion, Laxmi. The duo quickly got close, drawing countless visitors and schoolchildren eager to see their playful interactions. Anarkali and Laxmi were once used for joyrides at the until protests by animal activists led to the practice being discontinued in 1992. “Anarkali remained very playful and responsive to her mahout and caretakers. She continued to be one of the crowd-pullers right up until her demise,” said Abhishek Satam, biologist and education officer.

According to officials, Anarkali died of old age complications. Sources at the said that the post-mortem report revealed a stomach tumour, which likely contributed to her declining health. Despite her condition, she maintained a calm demeanour, said her caretakers. Anarkali’s passing follows the death of her companion Laxmi in 2020. Laxmi, believed to be around 64, died of a chronic heart failure brought on by old age. Their bond was so strong that Anarkali reportedly mourned deeply after Laxmi’s death, refusing food for days.

The story of elephants at Byculla stretches back several decades. Five elephants initially lived at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, three female elephants named Radha, Laxmi, and Anarkali, a male elephant that was later transferred to Thiruvananthapuram after showing aggression, and there was another female elephant in the at that time called Champakali.

Radha, died of tuberculosis in 2005, leaving Anarkali and Laxmi to form a close-knit pair until Laxmi died in 2020. “Usually, elephants in captivity have a lifespan of about 62 to 65 years,” said Dr Sanjay Tripathi, director of the Byculla. “Anarkali had a calm attitude and listened to her mahouts. She will be missed. She was buried in the premises with all the rituals, near her old friend and companion Laxmi.”

