Separated by 'animal activists' three months ago, Andheri family reunites with their pet dog

Three months after fraud activists cruelly separated them from their pet German Shepherd, the Singh family was reunited with their beloved Jimmy thanks to the Andheri Metropolitan court

Dhoom Singh with his family, including Jimmy, outside their Ayurvedic van-shop, at Janupada, Kandivli, on Sunday. Pic/Shirish Vaktania

Separated forcibly three months ago by a trio claiming to be animal activists, the Singh family from Andheri has finally been reunited with their pet dog, Jimmy. On Saturday, the Andheri Metropolitan Court ordered that Jimmy be handed over to her actual owner, Dhoom Singh, an Ayurvedic medicine seller who lives on a pavement. “Not having a roof over his head or enough money did not prevent Singh from keeping a pet,” the court observed. Jimmy was elated to be reunited with her family at the animal hospital on Saturday night.

Speaking to mid-day, Singh said, “I am happy that Jimmy is back home, with her family. We missed her so much and my family was depressed after the animal activists snatched her from us. Jimmy, too, was depressed after being kept at The Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals.”



Dhoom Singh with Jimmy at Janupada, Thakur village, Kandivli East, on Sunday. Pics/Anurag Ahire

