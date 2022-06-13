Separated by 'animal activists' three months ago, Andheri family reunites with their pet dog

Separated forcibly three months ago by a trio claiming to be animal activists, the Singh family from Andheri has finally been reunited with their pet dog, Jimmy. On Saturday, the Andheri Metropolitan Court ordered that Jimmy be handed over to her actual owner, Dhoom Singh, an Ayurvedic medicine seller who lives on a pavement. “Not having a roof over his head or enough money did not prevent Singh from keeping a pet,” the court observed. Jimmy was elated to be reunited with her family at the animal hospital on Saturday night.
Speaking to mid-day, Singh said, “I am happy that Jimmy is back home, with her family. We missed her so much and my family was depressed after the animal activists snatched her from us. Jimmy, too, was depressed after being kept at The Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals.”
“We spent three months without Jimmy. We had lost hope of having her back, but mid-day and animal lovers who supported us made our reunion possible,” Singh, who sells herbs through his vehicle parked on the roadside. “We don’t earn so much by selling herbs on the road, but we have a big heart to take care of animals. We never harm them. As German Shepherds are an expensive breed, Hema Chaudhary and her accomplices snatched Jimmy from us,” Singh said. The MIDC police registered a case against Chaudhary and her two accomplices, but they have never been arrested.
In the order, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate J W Gaikwad stated, “The alleged accused Hema Chaudhary was in the court on June 7 and made an oral submission that the dog should not be released in favour of Dhoom Singh as he has no roof over his head and not financially sound enough to feed the dog that too of a breed like German Shepherd...It is not denied that the dog was taken away from Singh’s custody under the garb of cruelty to animals by Chaudhary and others...however, there is nothing on record to show that the dog was subjected to cruelty by...Singh. Even otherwise if the so-called animal lovers find anything which violates the law of the land, they ought to have followed the established procedure of law... The applicant ekes out his living by selling herbs and he is a nomadic tribe. Mere the applicant not sound financially enough and having no roof on his head, does not prevent him from keeping a domestic dog with him. It is highly absurd to stand with a suggestion that only a particular class of people are allowed to tame a particular breed. Therefore, in view of the above forgoing the applicant is entitled to release the dog in his favour.”
Jimmy after being reunited with her family
As per the order, “Dhoom Singh is allowed to take back his dog’s custody...subject to execution of a bond of R1 lakh. Singh [has] to bear medical expenses of the dog.” Singh also gave an undertaking that he would feed the dog properly. “This case shows how difficult it is for a poor and illiterate person to get justice when the accused are influential,” said Advocate Reena Rolland.
The incident
Chaudhary and her accomplices tried to snatch away Jimmy from the Singh family twice on March 8 and 10, before they finally succeeded on March 13. The trio arrived at Singh’s van in Jogeshwari where he was selling herbs and two men forcibly put Jimmy into a vehicle, while Chaudhary allegedly abused Singh and threatened to burn his medicine van after they vehemently protested. As passers-by gathered, the two-year-old female dog became restless. Chaudhary calmed the dog down and apparently told the crowd that they were government officials and one of them was from an NGO. Chaudhary also claimed that they were taking the dog for a medical check-up.
Speaking with mid-day Chaudhary said, “I don’t want to break any law. While rescuing Jimmy I took the help of the Animal Welfare officer Bimlesh Nawani, who told me that she has authority to take the dog into custody. But when police called us and an FIR was registered against me, I told the cops that I didn’t have knowledge that Nawani shared false information with me...I respect the court’s order. I only want the dog to get shelter and home, and not stay on the road.”
Mar 13
Day Jimmy was taken away
March 8
Day the trio first tried to take Jimmy away