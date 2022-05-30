Breaking News
11-year-old gets new lease of life after freak accident

Updated on: 30 May,2022 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

11-year-old Dipesh Gupta fell on the fence and an arrow-shaped sharp grill pierced through his neck

One of Dipesh Gupta’s eyes does not close fully due to the accident; doctor says his facial abnormalities will fully heal in about six months


An 11-year-old boy got a new lease of life after an arrow-shaped iron grill pierced through his neck while playing outdoors. The doctors at Cooper hospital repaired the nerve, which supplies blood to the eyes and face, after it was severed in the accident.

Dipesh Gupta, a resident of JB Nagar in Andheri East, was playing when he sustained the injuries. His mother Seema Gupta told mid-day, “Around 7 pm on April 29, Dipesh was playing badminton with his friends and the shuttlecock fell into a building compound. He climbed up the boundary wall and asked the security guard to hand over the shuttlecock. Suddenly, a part of the wall broke off and Dipesh lost his balance. He fell on the fence and an arrow-shaped sharp grill pierced through his neck.




“The security guard and others removed him off the rod and rushed him to Cooper hospital. He was bleeding profusely. The doctors operated on him on May 10, after he was stable,” she added.


