Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had formally inaugurated the northern connector bridge at a on January 26, 2025

The newly opened bridge. File Pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday that around 70 hectares of green space was being developed as part of the The Mumbai Coastal Road Project’s beautification plan.

The Mumbai coastal Road was furthered on Sunday with the inauguration of the northern bridge, which connects the Mumbai Coastal Road to the Worli-Bandra Sea Link.

The newly opened road will be accessible for motorists daily from 7 am to midnight.

In an official statement, the BMC said that the project, named after the legendary warrior and protector, Dharmveer, Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has enhanced Mumbai's global recognition. The Mumbai Coastal Road will not only save fuel and time but also contribute to reducing pollution in the city.

"70 hectares of green space are being developed as part of the project’s beautification efforts," the BMC said.

The northern bridge, which connects Nariman Point to the Worli-Bandra Sea Link, was inaugurated by CM Fadnavis, along with three new interchanges for smoother traffic flow in areas like Worli, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, and Lotus Junction.

Speaking at the event on Sunday, CM Fadnavis had highlighted the significance of the project, calling the Coastal Road a "jewel" of Mumbai.

He stated, “This project will not only provide much-needed traffic relief but will also play a key role in enhancing Mumbai’s global standing.”

The Mumbai Coastal Road, which spans 10.58 kilometers from Princess Street Flyover to the Worli-Bandra Sea Link, is 94 per cent complete, with the remainder of the construction scheduled for completion in the coming months.

Over 5 million vehicles have already traveled along the road between March 12, 2024, and December 31, 2024, indicating its significant impact on easing congestion.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde remarked, “The Mumbai Coastal Road Project is a landmark achievement. The infrastructure's international standards and technical excellence make it stand out globally. With the completion of the Northern Bridge, travel between the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link and Worli Marine Drive will take just 10-12 minutes, reducing both travel time and fuel consumption."

The project has also seen the involvement of prominent officials, including Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, who praised the completion of the major infrastructure initiative.

The beautification of road dividers and tree planting were also part of the event, with CM Fadnavis and Shinde planting trees to mark the occasion.

The Coastal Road project is being developed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with an investment of Rs 14,000 crore.

With several more interchanges and routes expected to open in the coming months, this development is set to significantly improve Mumbai's traffic flow and livability.

The northern connector bridge will now allow traffic from Marine Drive to the Sea Link and traffic between Marine Drive and Prabhadevi, Marine Drive and Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk, and Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk to the Sea Link will now flow seamlessly via the newly inaugurated interchanges, the BMC statement said.

By the end of February 2025, the final interchange will be opened, completing the full Mumbai Coastal Road network, it said.