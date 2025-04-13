Filmmakers Shonali Bose and Nilesh Maniyar open up about documenting the days leading up to a friend’s demise for their upcoming project, and the pros and cons of working together

Bose and her friend Chika Kapadia, who opted for a physician-assisted suicide in Switzerland in 2022, and wanted Bose to film it

Listen to this article Shonali Bose, Nilesh Maniyar dive into filming a friend's last days for their new documentary x 00:00

A fly on the wall—that’s how one feels in a room with Shonali Bose and Nilesh Maniyar, two filmmakers who often partner up to tell stories, and two friends, who have each other’s back. It’s also the title of their latest collaboration. The upcoming documentary, directed by both of them and also featuring Bose, spans the days leading up to the death of their friend, Chika Kapadia. Following a terminal cancer diagnosis, Kapadia opted for a physician-assisted suicide in Switzerland in 2022, and he wanted Bose to film it.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said yes, but it only became a film once Maniyar put his vision to it. “He had this thought, ‘Your friendship. Shoot with an iPhone so it’s intimate. What is he doing every day?’ I really loved it,” says Bose, who wasn’t sure about featuring in the film.

To Maniyar, just having Bose shoot a friend would have been a diary, not a film. “The idea of storytelling is that it should go beyond the issue the story is addressing. In the same story, if you had two other people, it would’ve been another film.” he says. But this was a rare situation. Bose had to make peace with the fact that her friend of 25 years was leaving, but unlike other people in his life, she couldn’t spend his last days with him just as a friend. She had to be a filmmaker as well. And the filmmaker and friend in her would often clash, as Bose and Kapadia wouldn’t align on what should and should not be filmed.

Shonali Bose and Nilesh Maniyar

“It was very painful. So, while Chika was telling me, ‘Don’t shoot this. Don’t shoot me in the evening. Turn it off’, Nilesh’s was the vision I believed in. Once I am told I am to make a film and I am directing, I can’t give in. I can’t compromise on that,” she says. The heart-warming and often humorous documentary captures this conflict, in scenes where Bose is seen getting angry at Kapadia.

Maniyar says Kapadia might not have resonated with their vision in the moment, but he is sure this is the kind of film he loved watching. “In script writing, we say there’s no story without conflict. The universality to a story comes when cinema happens.” It’s only poetic that Bose could process the pain, grief and witnessing of a friend’s loss with the support of another friendship, hers and Maniyar’s, spanning across 15 years and four films. “There’s complete trust in this partnership,” says Bose, who first worked with Maniyar on Margarita With A Straw (2015), which the two of them directed and co-wrote.

As fulfilling as this partnership continues to be, it has also been subject to challenges. “It’s been 15 years, and still people come and say, ‘So, you worked for Shonali in Margarita?’ And I am like, ‘For Shonali? I have never worked for Shonali.’ So, there’s this hierarchy. A lot of people still have this confusion, maybe because Shonali had already made Amu before Margarita,” Maniyar tells us.

And it mortifies Bose. “It’s the 10th anniversary of Margarita with a Straw and I have to say that it won’t be what it is if not for our partnership. He is also the film’s producer. So, if anyone talks about Margarita, it’s Nilesh’s film as much as it’s mine,” she asserts. Both of them agree that the outside perception has never interfered with their relationship—Maniyar says they would be “stupid” to let that happen—but what it has affected is work opportunities for him.

Bose says she wanted Maniyar to have a solo credit for A Fly On The Wall. “Nilesh didn’t want to go through the pain of invisibilisation that happens when we both direct or write something. In fact, here, I would have been the co-director, because actually I am not the director of this film. I said, ‘It’s a film by you. My name should not be on it.’ But Nilesh said, ‘People will raise this question, ‘Were you there at the shoot?’ You did contribute. You were thinking as a filmmaker’,” she says.

For Maniyar, Bose is an exception among established filmmakers of the industry. “A lot of people carry a chip on their shoulder. They act superior. So, when I met her, it was so refreshing. I didn’t feel suffocated, that’s why I hung around. If you give me a chance to direct films, I will always have Shonali as my producer because I would feel I have a safety net,” he says, adding that she goes a step further.

“She also always overcompensates, by crediting me all the time. I have to tell her, ‘Please calm down. Where will I go with all this credit?’ It’s embarrassing at times. But it’s about impression and perception. Earlier I would say I don’t want to do interviews and now I am like, ‘Where are the interviews?’”