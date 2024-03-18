Farhan Akhtar set to return to the big screen, to start shooting in July

Farhan Akhtar is all set to start shooting for his next acting project and said that is his only focus for now. He also has Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline as a director

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is one of the few personalities who has proved his talent as an actor, writer, director and singer. Farhan has always chosen those scripts which can resonate profoundly with the audiences.

A happy news for the fans, is that after 'Toofan', Farhan is again returning on the big screens. In a recent interview he revealed, "I am starting a film in July as an actor and I want to focus on that only".

Beyond his acting prowess, Farhan Akhtar has also made significant contributions behind the camera. As a director, he has helmed critically acclaimed films such as 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Don', and 'Don 2', showcasing his versatility and storytelling avatar. And now he and Riteish Sidhwani's production house Excel Entertainment is gearing up with the ambitious project of 'Don 3' starring Ranveer Singh.

After announcing Ranveer as the new Don, Akhtar defended the decision to cast the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor. In a recent dialogue with BBC Asian Network, Farhan Akhtar discussed the decision to cast Ranveer as the new Don. He shared that Ranveer, just like Akhtar himself, experienced a mix of excitement and anxiety when stepping into the shoes previously filled by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan's sentiment echoed the situation when Shah Rukh Khan had succeeded Amitabh Bachchan in the role, which also sparked a similar initial skepticism.

When queried about the qualities defining a good Don, Farhan highlighted the importance of self-confidence, flamboyance, and the unwavering determination to accomplish anything one sets their mind to. Shifting focus to the film's logistics, the filmmaker unveiled details about the shooting schedule. He disclosed that production is set to commence in January 2025.

Meanwhile, Farhan also has his directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' in the pipeline. The film was announced a couple of years ago with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

As audiences eagerly await Farhan Akhtar to be in action again, one thing is certain his dedication to quality cinema and his ability to choose strong scripts will continue to enrich our cinematic experiences for years to come.