Actor Mukesh Khanna, who wowed the Indian audience with the tele-series Shaktimaan has finally broken silence on reports of superstar Ranveer Singh headlining a film on the superhero which is in the works.

Mukesh took to Instagram and wrote in Hindi, “For several months, social media has been filled with rumours of Ranveer playing Shaktimaan, which has upset everyone. I have been quiet, but ever since channels have begun declaring that he has been signed, I have to break the silence. I have said that a person with this image, no matter how big of a star, cannot be Shaktimaan.”

He also shared a video on YouTube and said that Ranveer should take up films in other countries where he can do nude scenes. “I have told the producers, that your competition is not with Spider-Man, Batman, Captain Planet. Shaktimaan is not just a superhero, he has also become a super teacher. Now, the actor who takes on the role should have the quality that when he speaks, people will listen. There are big actors, but their image comes in the middle,” said Khanna.

Back in 2022, Sony Pictures India announced it would back the film adaptation of Mukesh Khanna-starrer TV show 'Shaktimaan'. "After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero," a tweet read on the official X page. The announcement was made via video, teasing Gangadhar's iconic specs, his camera, and finally the big reveal: the costume of Shaktimaan. According to the makers, the film will be headlined by "one of India's superstars".

A year later in 2023, Khanna said he was in talks to turn the popular show into a three-film franchise. "It is a dream come true for me. 'Shaktimaan' was, is, and will always be the first Indian superhero, and I also call him the 'super teacher'. I am happy that now we are coming with a bang," he said. "It is an evergreen and extremely contemporary story. In every decade and every century, darkness tries to prevail over light and truth. But ultimately, truth and positivity triumph over," he added.

"An entire generation has grown up watching and learning from Shaktimaan. I have been promising Shaktimaan fans for a while now that Shaktimaan 2.0 is coming up. So, I am more than happy and feel extremely responsible towards fans who have literally grown up with me. I have always said 'Vijayee bhava' to everyone, but now I think I need to say the same to myself. May God be with me," Khanna concluded.

