Mukesh Khanna, who played Shaktimaan on TV for the longest time, revealed details about the trilogy film based on the superhero. He also opened up on why there is a delay in the making of the film

Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan

Listen to this article Mukesh Khanna shares update on 'Shaktimaan' trilogy: One film would cost Rs 200-300 crore x 00:00

A film on the Indian superhero 'Shaktimaan' was announced last year. After the official announcement, there has been no update on the film. Now, actor Mukesh Khanna who played the role of Shaktimaan for years on television has shared an update on the film.

Mukesh Khanna took to his YouTube channel named Bheeshm and spoke about the delay around the film. He said that it will be made on an international level. Sony Pictures had announced that the iconic superhero film will be made as a trilogy.

He said, "Contract has been signed. Ye bohot bade level ki film hai. One film would cost ₹200-300 crore and it will be made by Sony Pictures, the one, who made Spider-Man. But it kept getting delayed, first there was the (Covid-19) pandemic, I had announced it on my channel too that the film is happening, but…”

However, the actor did not answer questions in who will play the role of the iconic character. "I recently told someone that this is not a small film, it is a massive film and that takes time. A lot of things are happening, but I am not allowed to talk. The big question is, will I be Shaktimaan? Who will play it? I can’t reveal. But it is a commercial film, so it involves a lot of commercial talks. But main rahuga, mere bagair toh Shaktimaan nahi ban sakti ye sabko pata hai (I will be in the film, Shaktimaan can’t be made without me, everyone knows).”

"What I can say is I am not supposed to do any appearance in Shaktimaan’s get-up now. I have to stop because they don’t want any comparison. But the film is coming, very soon there will be a final announcement, where you will know who will be in it, who will direct it. It is being made on an international level, as it deserves to be,” he added.

Recently, there were reports that actor Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Shaktimaan in the film. It was also reported that Malayalam film director Basil Joseph best known for 'Minnal Murali' will be directing the film. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

Shaktimaan was first aired on Doordarshan in September 1997. It was aired on Television till 2005 and was one of the most viewed and loved shows on Indian TV. Mukesh played the titular role and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji, who worked as a photographer for the newspaper Aaj Ki Aawaz. He also produced the show.