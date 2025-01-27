Between June 5, 2024, and January 26, 2025, MPCB's state-wide flying squads conducted intensive inspections, leading to the seizure of 14.50 tons of various single-use plastic items, including plastic bags

In a fillip to its ongoing efforts to ban single-use plastics, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has taken stern action against shop owners and retailers across the state, the officials said.

They said that between June 5, 2024, and January 26, 2025, MPCB's state-wide flying squads conducted intensive inspections, leading to the seizure of 14.50 tons of various single-use plastic items, including plastic bags.

As part of this statewide crackdown, the squads inspected a total of 15,420 retail shops. Action was taken against 901 shop owners for violating the ban, resulting in the confiscation of 13.43 tons of single-use plastic and the collection of fines amounting to Rs 26.36 lakh.

In addition to targeting retailers, MPCB also inspected 58 storage warehouses. The inspections led to the seizure of 1.087 tons of single-use plastic from 13 warehouses.

The enforcement drive covered areas under major municipal corporations, including Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi Nizampur, Sangli, Kolhapur, Chiplun, Kankavli, Chandrapur, Akola, Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, and Navi Mumbai.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to intensify its efforts to enforce the ban on single-use plastics in Mumbai. This includes imposing stricter penalties on citizens found using plastic carry bags, which remain prohibited under the ongoing ban.

In a bid to enhance compliance, civic authorities are considering revising the current fine structure to make penalties more stringent. However, the revised fine policy will require formal approval from both the BMC administrator and the state government before it can be implemented.

The state government had imposed a comprehensive ban on the production, use, sale, transportation, handling, and storage of plastic products under a notification issued on March 23, 2018.

Despite this, the widespread use of plastic products continues to pose a significant challenge in Mumbai, underlining the need for stronger enforcement measures.

MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam emphasized the Board's commitment to ensuring the effective implementation of the single-use plastic ban in collaboration with municipalities, municipal corporations, and local governing bodies. He urged citizens to proactively avoid the use of single-use plastics and appealed to retail and wholesale trader associations to stop the distribution, storage, and sale of these prohibited items.