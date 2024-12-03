The board acting on the directions of MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam and MPCB Member Secretary Dr. Avinash Dhakne, the board has issued new guidelines for RMC Plants, a significant source of urban air pollution

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article MPCB implements stricter guidelines for RMC Plants in Mumbai to combat air pollution x 00:00

In response to increasing concerns over deteriorating air quality in Mumbai and its surrounding areas, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has implemented stricter guidelines for Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Plants in Mumbai to combat air pollution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bombay High Court has registered a Suo-Motu Public Interest Litigation. The case was initiated following alarming articles published in local newspapers highlighting the issue. The court has since directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to implement robust measures to combat pollution.

The board acting on the directions of MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam and MPCB Member Secretary Dr. Avinash Dhakne, the board has issued new guidelines for Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plants, a significant source of urban air pollution.

The updated notification, dated November 27, 2024, introduces stricter siting criteria and pollution control measures specifically for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The previous notification from 2016 remains applicable to the rest of Maharashtra.

Kadam emphasized the importance of collaborative action to address the city’s air pollution. “Urbanization is progressing rapidly in Maharashtra, with construction playing a significant role in this transformation. Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants, essential for construction activities, are also a notable source of air pollution, especially in urban areas. We are working closely with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and taking immediate actions against polluters to ensure satisfactory air quality in the region,” he said.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) issued guidelines on November 7, 2016, establishing siting criteria for RMC plants applicable across the state. Recently, a new notification dated November 27, 2024, was released, introducing updated guidelines specifically for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region while retaining the 2016 guidelines for the rest of Maharashtra.

This initiative aims to reduce air pollution in Mumbai through proactive measures, including consultations with the RMC industry and clear instructions for pollution mitigation. Member Secretary Dr. Avinash Dhakne played a key role in these efforts. Regional and Sub-Regional Officers have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the 2024 notification and communicate it to all RMC plants and relevant associations within their jurisdictions for necessary compliance.

Dhakne highlighted the board’s proactive steps. “We are issuing necessary instructions to construction and infrastructure stakeholders to reduce emissions and ensure compliance with air quality standards,” he said.

The notification marks a significant step in balancing urban development with environmental sustainability. The comprehensive measures aim to mitigate pollution caused by large-scale construction activities and infrastructure projects in Mumbai, setting a precedent for other metropolitan regions.

The guidelines are effective immediately, with MPCB regional officers tasked with ensuring compliance across all jurisdictions. The board has urged all stakeholders to cooperate in this critical initiative to protect public health and the environment.

Key Measures for RMC Plants

Captive Plants:

New plants require a minimum project area of 20,000 square meters, with 2,000 square meters designated for the RMC plant.

Existing plants must be fully enclosed within three months of the notification and provide a Rs. 10 lakh bank guarantee for compliance.

Plants must be dismantled within a month after 70% of project completion.

Compliance with statutory locational rules is mandatory.

Commercial Plants:

New plants within municipal areas require MPCB HQ committee approval.

Plants outside urban areas must maintain a 500-meter buffer from residential zones, schools, hospitals, and major roads.

Expansion of existing plants is prohibited, and non-compliance will result in treating expansions as new units.

New plants outside urban areas require a minimum land area of 4,000 square meters.

Pollution Control Measures

RMC plants must adopt stringent air pollution control measures, including:

Dust containment systems for all transfer points and storage silos.

Enclosure of conveyor belts and storage areas to prevent emissions.

Continuous water sprinkling, fogging systems, and tree plantations for dust suppression.

Installation of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) for PM10 and PM2.5, integrated with MPCB servers.

Mandatory vehicle cleaning and GPS tracking for transit vehicles.

Bank guarantees up to Rs 25 lakh to ensure compliance.

Ambient Air Quality Standards

Plants must monitor and maintain air quality within prescribed limits:

PM10: Not to exceed 100 µg/m³.

PM2.5: Not to exceed 60 µg/m³. share a headline