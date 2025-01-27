Breaking News
Deputy CM Shinde gives approval to expand Mahatma Phule Wada and Savitribai Phule memorials

Updated on: 27 January,2025 05:07 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

The approval also includes land acquisition and the relocation of residents in the area, an official statement said

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has given administrative approval to expand Mahatma Phule Wada and Savitribai Phule memorials in Pune, an official statement said on Monday.


The approval also includes land acquisition and the relocation of residents in the area, it said.


A fund of Rs 200 crores has been approved for the project, and with the approval, the expansion of the memorials will now proceed more quickly, the statement further said.


"The expansion will involve acquiring land and relocating the residents to make space for the development of both memorials," the official statement said.

It further said that a road will be constructed to connect Mahatma Phule Wada with the Savitribai Phule Memorial. The preservation and development of these memorials will also be carried out as part of the project. Once the administrative approval is in place, the approved funds will be distributed to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) which will help speed up the work on the memorials and ensure their proper development.

IIM Mumbai to set up Ashwin Mittal CoE in advanced AI solutions

Meanwhile, the IIM Mumbai has inked an agreement with the Ashwin Mittal Foundation to establish the Ashwin Mittal Center of Excellence (CoE) in advanced AI solutions for business decisions, according to the PTI.

The CoE will promote research, innovation and collaboration with an initial focus on the transformative impact of technologies, the IIM Mumbai stated on Monday.

As per the MoU, IIM Mumbai and AM Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, will focus on the facilitation, development, and promotion of advanced R&D and innovation emerging from the CoE, the PTI reported.

"The CoE will empower students and faculty to address complex challenges in business and commerce by leveraging AI's transformative potential. Building on the success of our Data Science Lab, established in 2021, this collaboration will position IIM Mumbai at the forefront of AI and Analytics innovation, the PTI reported on Monday.

"It will create opportunities to develop real-world, data-driven solutions along with wide-reaching impact across industries and communities," IIM Mumbai Director Prof Manoj Kumar Tiwari said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

