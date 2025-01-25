Hemant Bagul, son of former Pune deputy mayor Aba Bagul, faces allegations of slapping a motorcyclist after a minor collision at a traffic signal in Mangalwar Peth.

A non-cognisable case has been registered against Hemant Bagul, son of former Pune deputy mayor Aba Bagul, for allegedly slapping a motorcyclist at a traffic signal in Mangalwar Peth on Tuesday, as per ANI reports.

The incident reportedly occurred when motorcyclist Fayaz Sayyad lost balance due to the sudden opening of a car door, causing his two-wheeler to brush against Bagul's vehicle. According to police officials, the altercation took place following this minor collision.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing Sayyad’s motorcycle trapped between two cars at a traffic signal. As the door of one vehicle opened abruptly, Sayyad’s two-wheeler brushed against Bagul’s car. What followed, according to Sayyad, was an abusive altercation during which Bagul allegedly slapped him.

Meanwhile, Hemant Bagul has alleged that Sayyad threatened him during the argument. The police have stated that complaints have been filed by both parties in connection with the incident, and non-cognisable cases have been registered based on their respective accounts, as per ANI.

According to the Bundgarden police station, further investigation is currently underway to ascertain the sequence of events and determine any further legal action. The viral video of the confrontation has drawn significant attention, prompting authorities to address the incident with added scrutiny.

While speaking to reporters, a police official mentioned that both parties have differing accounts of the events, and investigators are working to gather more evidence, including statements from eyewitnesses, to clarify the situation. "We will ensure a fair inquiry into the matter to establish the facts," said the official.

(With inputs from ANI)