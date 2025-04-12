Based on a complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Ajinkya Ashok Mohite, a resident of Sion, under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence, 318(4) (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said

The police on Saturday said that a case has been registered against a man from Mumbai for allegedly cheating an IT professional of Rs 1.96 crore and attempting to kill him by poisoning, reported news agency PTI.

Based on a complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Ajinkya Ashok Mohite, a resident of Sion, under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence, 318(4) (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said, reported PTI.

He said the alleged crime took place between July 2022 and February 2025.

The official said Mohite befriended the 43-year-old victim, a resident of Thane, and allegedly convinced him to invest in land at Chiplun in Ratnagiri.

"Mohite took Rs 92.7 lakh from the victim. He also emotionally manipulated, blackmailed, and threatened him to hand over property documents," he said, reported PTI.

The accused also allegedly took gold coins worth Rs 1.03 crore from the victim, the official said, reported PTI.

As per the complaint, Mohite coerced the victim into preparing a will in his name and made him consume liquor laced with a suspicious white powder, the official said, reported PTI.

Forensic reports cited in the complaint stated that the victim was administered tricyclic antidepressants and barbiturates, substances known for their potent sedative and toxic effects in high doses.

"We are verifying the financial transactions, medical reports, and witness statements. No one has been taken into custody yet," a senior official said.

Woman attacked for opposing ganja sale at slum in Thane district; three booked

In another incident, a 38-year-old woman and her daughter were allegedly assaulted by their neighbours after she objected to their ganja business in a slum in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The police have registered a case against three persons under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) for the attack that took place in Dombivli town earlier this week, an official said, reported PTI.

According to the police, the victim objected to the accused allegedly operating a ganja (marijuana) supply business in the Siddharth Nagar slums, reported PTI.

The accused allegedly attacked the woman with bamboo and rods and verbally abused her, the official said, adding that they also reportedly dragged her daughter by the hair and beat her.

A probe is underway, and no arrests have been made, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)