Ahead of the American band’s performance in Mumbai, Daniel, one of the three Manzano brothers that make up the band, dives into their evolution, and why they choose to cover music that isn’t vulgar, and instead dive into nostalgia and find their niche audience

Florida-based Boyce Avenue are in India for a three-city tour, during which they will perform in Mumbai. Photo Courtesy: Paula Matoos via BookMyShow Live

For Daniel Manzano of the American band Boyce Avenue, returning to India for the third time since they first visited in 2016, feels surreal. He shares, “2016 feels like so long ago. Isn't that crazy? It's a huge honour to be a United States band with no record label that just posts videos on YouTube and be invited to go play in a faraway country like India. So, for this to be our third time back, it's humbling because it's confirmation that we're doing something right. So, we're excited.” The three-member band will be performing in Mumbai at Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel today, as a part of their three-city India tour, produced by BookMyShow Live.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel is one of the three Manzano brothers including Alejandro and Fabian, who make up the Florida-based band that took over YouTube in 2007 and enjoy every bit of singing and performing with each other because of their camaraderie. Ever since they came together in 2004, they have not only sung covers but also originals, and their audience has not only grown in the US but also around the world and even India, as more people were exploring the online video platform in its early days. In the process, they also have the Guinness World Record for being "the most-viewed independent band in the world" with over 16.8 million subscribers and seven billion views. Over the last two decades, online mediums have only expanded and with that the trio has seen a lot of change, as Daniel puts it, “We have seen a big change in that time. The landscape of music has changed pretty drastically.”

’80 per cent of top 100 music is explicit today’

While Daniel says he doesn’t want to sound grumpy; he believes the change hasn’t been for the better. “We've noticed a trend. When we first started, if we looked at the top 100 songs on the US or global charts, and we were thinking about covering one of those songs, maybe 10 per cent of them,would be rated explicit because they have vulgarities or certain words that warrant warning parents that the songs are explicit.”

However, the bassist of the band says a lot has changed now, as he believes over 50 per cent and almost closer to 80 per cent of the top 100 is explicit. "I just don't see that as a positive change. I don't see what's artistic or positive about having all of our top music be explicit or arguably vulgar. So,it has definitely narrowed the universe of songs that make sense for us to cover,” he adds.

Interestingly, the Manzanos aren’t complaining because they have taken it in their stride and now focus on what they love doing the most. “It has also sent us into a more nostalgic trip, where we are now looking more backwards at things that we loved when we were younger, and inspired us when we were younger. I think it's a blessing in that regard.” Having come from a time where they covered some of the oldies, Daniel says it is probably more appropriate for their audience anyway, who is aging with them. “It's to say that the music landscape has changed drastically. We accept and acknowledge it, but we also feel like it isn't the kind of music right now that we're that excited to cover.”

Evolution of the online music medium

Ever since YouTube came out, there are many more platforms that have come out over the years including TikTok and even Instagram, and that has probably changed a lot too. Even as the songs dominating the charts are so different than anything ever before, Daniel feels the younger kids are getting to explore so many different kinds of music. He shares, “The younger kids, because of the democratic nature of the internet, are actually being exposed and appreciating older music. I feel like a lot of memes, a lot of TikTok, a lot of these videos are being synced to music from my generation and even older. And all of a sudden, I'm finding that my kids know songs that I didn't even think they would know.”

While it may seem easy to get the eyeballs, Daniel reminds that the mediums may have changed but virality is still important, and they have never fit into it. He explains, “The primary way that a song would go viral or would propel an album to mega success 20 years ago was by getting success on radio. Now, I actually think a song or album's likelihood of being successful is more dependent on whether it gets picked up and goes viral on TikTok. I think we didn't fit well in either of those. We don't fit well in either of those landscapes. We didn't really have a chance when it was all about radio and we definitely don'thave a chance, on having one of our covers used on a viral TikTok.”

It’s simply because Boyce Avenue’s music and vocals has always been about emotion, the lyrics, how it makes you feel, according to Daniel. “It's not like the 20 seconds worth of audio candy that's going to get used in a TikTok.” It is why he believes that the landscape and the primary means of getting successful with an original song or with a cover has changed but that has neither benefitted nor hurt them. “Our niche has always been more word of mouth and YouTube and long form, and I think there's still a place for that. So, I'd say it's a whole different world, but I don't know that it has prejudiced us in any way.”

Over the years, they have covered many different artists and songs including ‘Photograph’ by Ed Sheeran, but one look, and you may see more of Coldplay with the likes of ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ but now without songs by The Goo Goo Dolls, and even John Mayer, that are among their favourites. “It also feels like somewhere at the intersection of those three artists is where you find Boyce Avenue,” says Daniel of the band, who has also collaborated with many artists over the years but haven't had the chance to try it out with an Indian artist, especially because of how much India has used YouTube as a medium. But it is not like he isn’t hoping it happens sometime soon.

Till then, he will continue to explore Indian food, as he has been getting into it more in the last few years, than ever before, and is excited to try Chicken Xacuti as this writer suggests, when he wants a recommendation for something in chicken and spicy. “Butter chicken is delicious, but I want to evolve past that. I feel like I want something that's a little spicier. I want something that's a little more complex,” says Daniel, who is clearly ready for India, as the band performs in Mumbai, after Bengaluru, but ends their tour in Pune at Drome Arena in Mayfield Estate on April 13.