Two suicides reported in Mumbai on Friday, investigations underway

Updated on: 25 January,2025 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A 20-year-old police officer’s son and a 24-year-old private company employee were found dead at their respective residences

Investigations in both cases are underway. Representational Pic/iStock

Two suicides were reported in the city in separate incidents on Friday. In the first incident, a 20-year-old son of a police officer ended his life at his home in Worli. According to the NM Joshi Marg police, the young man was a second-year student at a reputable college. His relatives rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.


Senior PI Arvind Chandanshive said, “We have not recovered any note so far, and we are investigating the matter. His father works with the Mumbai police.” The police are yet to record the parents’ statements. “His father is on his way home, and his mother is not in a condition to speak due to the sudden loss. We will record their statements to investigate further,” Chandanshive added.


In the second incident, a 24-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Bhandup, early Friday morning. Before taking the extreme step, he recorded a video message addressed to his father, stating that no one should be held responsible for his actions.


The Bhandup police, who have registered a case of accidental death, revealed that the deceased worked at a private company. The matter came to light after the man’s father approached the police and shared the video message sent to him on WhatsApp.

Around 11 am, a police team reached the residence. After receiving no response to repeated knocks, they broke open the door and took the man to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Preliminary findings indicate he died around 6.15 am on Friday. A country-made pistol was found at the scene, and the body has been sent for post-mortem

Investigations are underway to trace the source of the weapon, said police.

Suicide helplines

Samaritans Mumbai  
84229 84527
Between 10 am and 4 pm (Monday to Friday)
Connecting every life counts NGO 
99220 04305/ 99220 01122 
Daily from 10 am to 8 pm 
1 Life (24x7)
78930 78930

