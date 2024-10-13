Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12 evening while leaving his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra's Kharwadi; he was taken to Lilavati Hospital and later pronounced dead

Police officials at the crime scene. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Baba Siddique shot dead: Post-mortem confirms he died of gun wounds x 00:00

The post-mortem examination of NCP leader Baba Siddique confirmed that he died as a result of gun injuries. Forensic surgeons determined that the cause of death was "haemorrhagic shock due to firearm injury". His body was transferred from RN Cooper Hospital to his Pali Hill apartment in Bandra following the post-mortem.

Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12 evening while leaving his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra's Kharwadi. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Key samples, such as viscera and skin from the entry wound, have been saved for chemical and ballistic investigation. Officials stated that they would be forwarded to Kalina's State Forensic Science Laboratory for additional study.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai, will be buried with full state honours. Siddique, a former minister in the Maharashtra government (2004-2008) and chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), will receive this honour in recognition of his public service, reported ANI.

The Mumbai Crime Branch filed a case at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, citing various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Baba Siddique's funeral will be held today, stated the family in their media statement. His funeral will be held on Sunday, October 13 at 7 pm following the Maghrib Namaz at his residence in Bandra. The burial is scheduled for 8:30 pm at Bada Kabarastan, opposite Marine Lines station, the statement said.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has identified two of the arrested suspects: Gurmail Singh of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap of Uttar Pradesh. According to police reports, the suspects were in Mumbai for about two months, conducting reconnaissance on Siddique's home and office before the fatal attack.

A manhunt is currently underway for a third suspect. Several Crime Branch teams are investigating the subject from all angles.

Because of the sad occurrence, the NCP has cancelled all scheduled programs on October 13th. Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, joined Ajit Pawar's NCP in February of this year after leaving the Congress.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is still investigating the fatal gunshot, thus the matter remains under severe investigation.

With ANI inputs